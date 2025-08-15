News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Should India Move Past Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli In ODIs? Former Teammate Weighs In On the 2027 World Cup Dilemma
indian-cricket-team

Are India Really Prepared To Move Past Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Before World Cup 2027?

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 15, 2025
5 min read

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have hung their boots from Tests and T20Is.

Should India Move Past Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli In ODIs? Former Teammate Weighs In On the 2027 World Cup Dilemma

Since the past few weeks, there have been a lot of narrative floating around the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ODI cricket. The duo recently called time on their career in both, the Test and T20I format. The world will never see both of them donning the whites again, but it leaves India on the brink of a very important question. The game is moving fast and there is only one way to survive – adaptation! Teams which will be able to adapt to the fast-paced nature of the game might be the most successful ones. But are India really prepared to move past Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before World Cup 2027?

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
16 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rijeka Markhors RJM

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

161/5

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

162/3

Hobart Hurricanes Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

77/3

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

189/5

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings

The answer to this question cannot be direct. Multiple factors will determine it over a period of time. Both Kohli and Rohit share heaps of experience, which surely has the ability to help India through this transition. Like the Test team transitioning under Shubman Gill, the ODI setup for the Blues will soon be under the pump. They would be on the road to preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. As expected, the entire focus of the selectors is towards the upcoming Asia Cup and T20 World Cup next year.

Both Kohli and Rohit have not been very vocal about their plans in the format. Assuming India missed out on the final hurdle in the previous World Cup in 2023, both of them would want to make things right. But time might be running out for the duo. Along with their skills, it will be important for them to keep their fitness levels intact. With 14,181 and 11,168 runs in the format respectively, both Kohli and Rohit have been stalwarts of Indian cricket. If India are to go ahead without the duo, they will have to make sure that their line-ups leave no loophole. And they will have to do it quickly.

India’s Run In the ODI Format and Its Impact

First things first, the Men in Blue have not played a lot of 50-over games recently. The events scheduled for the team have left no scope for India to play ODIs. India last played a match in the 50-over format in the month of March, which was the ICC Champions Trophy Final. Apart from the Champions Trophy, the Blues are yet to play an ODI this year.

The ODI World Cup is organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) every four years. Since the next 50-over coveted event is not scheduled until 2027, the cricket boards get into a tendency to take things easy in terms of the schedule. Moreover, competitions like the World Test Championship (WTC) force teams to play a certain amount of matches, which takes a part of their schedule. The tendency of cricket boards to prioritize the series as per the format of the next big event is no surprise. But it leads to huge gaps in the middle for teams to fill.

To shed more light on the underlying issue, the Men in Blue played just three ODIs in 2024. A bilateral series against Sri Lanka was all India could manage in the entire year, which was filled with T20Is as a preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in June. The franchise leagues which are on the rise also play a huge role in eating up the schedules of teams. A league like the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is played for two months from March to May would enable the players to think a certain way, which the format demands. It is then a challenge for players adapt to the requirements of a broader format, if a 50-over event is on the horizon.

It is important for us to understand the changing nature of the formats. ODI cricket is a format which might be simple, yet confusing. To put it into today’s scanner, it is not as slow as a Test match, nor as fast as a T20. Players who are successful in the ODI format are the ones who understand the pace of the game, and can mould their skills as per the requirement of the situation. This is the reason the absence of the two stalwarts might prevent India from thriving in the ODI format.

ALSO READ:

Suresh Raina On the Future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In ODIs

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina voiced his opinions on the matter. He said that the importance of having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs is crucial for the Indian team. Raina believes that both the players still have a lot to offer to Indian cricket. He also stated that the team is yet to find their successor for the opener and No.3 spot. Shubman Gill had performed extremely well in the 50-over format and his numbers reflect that. He was a part of India’s 2023 World Cup campaign and did well at the opening spot.

Kohli and Rohit have a lot to offer on the back of their recent achievements. Kohli was a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) title-winning race in IPL 2025. Rohit lifted the T20 World Cup last year. Who will take the mantle of captaincy in ODIs is absolutely unclear at this stage. The BCCI has made it very clear that they would like to focus on the two vital events scheduled next. However, Raina is extremely positive about the duo’s chances for the 2027 World Cup. He feels that India needs their experience to thrive.

“India don’t have dependable players at No.1 and No.3 (in ODIs) at the moment, especially when chasing. Rohit and Virat’s experience is very important. It’s crucial for the seniors to stay involved with the juniors. For the astute leadership they have shown during their respective careers, they need to be part of the dressing room”, said Raina in the interview.

2027 ODI World Cup
India
Rohit Sharma
Suresh Raina
Virat Kohli
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Former India All-Rounder Irfan Pathan Blames MS Dhoni For Dropping Him Despite Strong Performances

Former India All-Rounder Blames MS Dhoni For Dropping Him Despite Strong Performances

The 40-year-old player played a total of 29 Test matches, picking up 100 wickets.
2:53 pm
Ashish Satyam
veteran-pacer ishant sharma-reveals-how-his-conversation-with-ravi-shastri-helped-jasprit-bumrah-make-india-debut

Veteran Pacer Reveals How His Conversation With Ravi Shastri Helped Jasprit Bumrah Make India Debut

Jasprit Bumrah made his India debut in 2016 against Australia.
2:11 pm
Vishnu PN
Former India Batter Virender Sehwag Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Persuaded Him to Reverse His Retirement Decision Back in 2008

Former India Batter Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Persuaded Him to Reverse His Retirement Decision Back in 2008

The player revealed that he considered an early ODI retirement after the Commonwealth Bank Series in 2008.
2:08 pm
Sreejita Sen
India Speedster Weighs In Supporting Jasprit Bumrah After Workload Management Narrative Post ENG vs IND Series

Jasprit Bumrah Finds Support In RCB Pacer For Silencing Critics On Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah played in three out of the five Tests.
11:29 pm
Amogh Bodas
Will Ravi Shastri Return At the Helm For India? Former Head Coach Breaks the Ice On the Discussion

Will Ravi Shastri Return At the Helm For India? Former Head Coach Breaks the Ice On the Discussion

Shastri was head coach of the Indian team for a brief tenure.
7:42 pm
Amogh Bodas
Multiple CSK, LSG Stars Set To Feature As Maharashtra Announce Squad For 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament

Multiple CSK, LSG Stars Set To Feature As Maharashtra Announce Squad For 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament

The tournament will be played from August 18 onwards.
6:24 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.