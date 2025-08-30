‘Gave Me This Small Tip’ – Young India Pacer Reveals Mohammed Siraj’s Advice To Become Successful in Test Cricket

Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh will be raring to go when he returns for his country in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 after warming the benches during the five-Test England tour earlier this year in June-July. The left-arm speedster who was named in the India squad for the continental tournament, unfortunately did not get a chance to earn his Test debut against England despite being in the reckoning for a spot in the Playing XI. An injury to his bowling arm ahead of the fourth Test was also a reason.

Still awaiting his maiden Test cap, Arshdeep is currently plying his trade in the domestic multi-day tournament Duleep Trophy 2025 for the North Zone. Notably, this will be his last competitive game before the Asia Cup 2025 begins from September 9.

Having gone a long spell without a game, Arshdeep sent down 17 overs on Day 2 of the contest between North Zone and East Zone. However, he managed only a solitary scalp. Despite the low rewards, the 26-year-old stated that he felt really good” with the number of overs he bowled.

ALSO READ:

Arshdeep Singh reveals Mohammed Siraj’s advice

With red-ball cricket happening in phases with some sessions being absolutely dull while some being action-packed, Arshdeep echoed on the same lines and revealed a sage advice he received from India’s frontline pacer Mohammed Siraj key to become a successful bowler in the format. Siraj had recently put up a heroic effort in India’s 2-2 draw against England, and led India’s bowling attack from the front with talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah limited to playing only three games.

Recounting Siraj’s words, Arshdeep was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, “In Test cricket or red-ball matches, there is a time when the work gets boring. Like the session after lunch, the ball doesn’t do anything… how can you enjoy that?”

He added, “I spoke to [Mohammed] Siraj and he told me that when nothing is happening, how you enjoy that phase would tell you how successful you could be in red-ball cricket. He gave me this small tip. I really liked it.”

Arshdeep Singh had last played for India when England visited India for a white-ball series across formats earlier this year ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Now, with the Asia Cup 2025 going to be a likely audition for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026, Arshdeep will have his task cut out. He was a part of India’s title-winning campaign in T20 World Cup 2024 and will be eager to secure his spot in their title defence too.