Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Confirms Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

The Indian team got a major boost after assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed the availability of talimanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming 2nd ENG vs IND Test, slated to begin from July 2 at Edgbaston.
The development comes as positive news since the star pacer is expected to play only three of the five games in the series in a bid to manage his workload.
–
–
–
–
92/4
91/5
BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 6 wickets
55/10
102/5
MUS Akademik Ravens beat BCC Spartan by 47 runs
89/1
88/4
MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 9 wickets
131/2
144/2
BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 18 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
153/4
107/6
Dragons Women beat Typhoons Women by 45 runs
–
263/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
223/4
184/9
Texas Super Kings won by 39 runs
–
–
–
44/4
Match Abandoned due to rain
132/10
165/6
Irises Cricket Club beat Alpine Sporting Club by 33 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ryan ten Doeschate said, “He’s available. We have time to recover from the last test. Obviously we haven’t made the decision yet.”
Furthermore, with India’s loss in the series opener at Headingley, Bumrah’s services will be even more important as the Shubman Gill-led side will look to even terms.
India’s bowling came under scrutiny for their toothless attack in Leeds. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the rest of the fast bowlers weren’t exactly on song. Mohammed Siraj didn’t look himself, Prasidh Krishan took time to settle down to the lengths and Shardul Thakur wasn’t utilised properly.
The pale bowling display also forced India to register an unwanted record where they became the first side in the history of the game to lose a Test despite having five centurions.
ALSO READ:
The 31-year-old claimed a five-wicket haul during England’s first innings in the opening Test and in the process, also entered the record books. Bumrah now has the most fifers by an Indian in the longest format in England. With three to his name, Boom surpassed the likes of Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev, B Chandrasekhar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vinoo Mankad, Chetan Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Nissar and Surendranath who all have two.
This was also Bumrah’s 12th fifer away from home, which drew him level with legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev at the top of the Indian standings in away Tests.
As India aims to win a Test series on English soil for the first time in 18 years with their last success coming back in 2007, the rest of the bowlers will have to step up and contribute alongside Bumrah and the batting department.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.