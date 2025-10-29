AUS vs IND Playing Conditions For 1st T20I After Rain Break Including Latest Manuka Oval Canberra Weather Today

After losing 1-2 in the ODI series against Australia, India came into the five-match T20I leg with a clear goal to turn around their fortunes. India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill got the visitors off to a strong start at the Manuka Oval in the AUS vs IND 1st T20I being played today (October 29).

However, Abhishek Sharma failed to capitalise on the start and departed for a 14-ball 19 before rain intervened and played spoilsport to halt the game after just five overs. The India scoreboard read 43/1 with Suryakumar Yadav (8*) and Shubman Gill (16*) currently in the middle.

Manuka Oval Canberra Weather

The Canberra Weather Today already had rain in the forecast. Overall, there’s a 60% probability of precipitation in Canberra as per AccuWeather.

The probability of precipitation drops to 20% by 6 pm local time and 16% by 7 pm local time. It stands at 7% from 8 pm to 12 am which is a postive news for the resumption of the game.

IND vs AUS T20 start time after rain

Luckily for the fans and players, the rain has subsided and the game is slated to begin shortly. The IND vs AUS T20 start time after rain has been scheduled for 8.30 pm local time (3 pm IST).

On the other hand, the powerplay has been reduced to 5.2 overs with the total contest down to 18 overs each side.

RAIN STOPS PLAY FOR SECOND TIME – The game was once again forced to stop due to poor weather with the rain getting heavier once more. This stoppage would upset India as it breaks their momentum after cruising and dominating the proceedings. The India score read 97/1 in 9.4 overs, propelled by a promising 62-run stand between SKY and Shubman.

