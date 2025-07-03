News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Alyssa Healy on Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

Australian Star Spices Up Jasprit Bumrah Debate, Takes A Dig At India

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 3, 2025
2 min read
Alyssa Healy on Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 2nd Test

In the past week, no cricket discussion, be it in expert panels, friendly discussions, fans’ chat rooms, must’ve escaped the mention of one phrase: workload management. The impact Jasprit Bumrah has had on world cricket, with his wicket-taking presence, is massive. And so is his absence from India’s second Test against England at Edgbaston. Bumrah is undoubtedly one of the best pacers India has ever produced. He has made key contributions by nailing yorkers as well as controlling the flow of runs. But the current scheme of things has sparked conversations among former cricketers, including Australia women’s Alyssa Healy.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Pamir Legends PAL

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Maiwand Champions MDS

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

50/2

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU All Stars BSAS

73/6

Sofia Stars SOST

74/0

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

129/2

BCC Spartan BSP

144/3

BCC Spartan beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

119/6

Sofia Stars SOST

137/8

Sofia Stars beat BCC Spartan by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

100/8

BSCU All Stars BSAS

116/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

169/1

BSCU All Stars BSAS

37/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

48/8

Indonesia Women INA-W

49/1

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

122/10

Malaysia Reds MR

126/4

Malaysia Reds beat Malaysia Blues by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Ghani Glass GG

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
England Women A ENGA-W

157/8

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Alyssa Healy Joins Debate on Jasprit Bumrah Missing the 2nd Test

While most discussions have swung to extremes, some even suggesting that Bumrah should’ve played the ongoing Edgbaston Test, Healy has sympathised with the bowler. In other words, she has also criticised India’s overdependence on a single bowler.

“I find that sad that that’s what we talk about,” said Healy on the Willow Talk podcast

Refreshing our memory, India lost the first Test due to a weak bowling show on the last day in Leeds. England chased 371 with ease while the Indian bowling line-up managed to take only five wickets. While the 31-year-old pacer took a fifer in the first innings, he went wicketless in the second. Critics slammed Gill’s captaincy for not handing the new ball to Bumrah while the rest of the pace battery looked out of colour.

ALSO READ:

The glorified responsibilities on Bumrah, leading to an over-reliance on the Ahmedabad pacer, must’ve further led to weakening confidence of the other bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna. While Bumrah may be a national treasure, Healy questioned if that’s the right approach and the only way the nation can win matches.

“We feel like that’s the only way India are going to win the game and I feel that is a really sad way to look at it because they had five hundreds in that game, one guy got a fifer. England had one guy make a hundred and a couple of partnerships won the game,” said Healy. “England won because the team played well, India individually played really well.”

England hold a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Alyssa Healy
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Shubman Gill
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 2nd Test Sachin Tendulkar Chris Gayle Virender Sehwag Rohit Sharma

Double Century in Tests and ODIs: Shubman Gill Joins Elite List With Double Hundred vs England in Edgbaston

This is Shubman Gill's second Test century in two games in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
8:15 pm
Aditya Ighe
Shubman Gill first Asian captain ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill Becomes First Asian Captain To Achieve This Rare Feat After Double Hundred vs England at Edgbaston

7:31 pm
Disha Asrani
'Yashasvi Jaiswal Isn't Suited at Gully...' - Australian Star Heats Up Discussions Over India's Sloppy Fielding

‘Yashasvi Jaiswal Isn’t Suited at Gully…’ – Australian Star Heats Up Discussions Over India’s Sloppy Fielding

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a few catches in the first Test, which impacted the result of the match.
6:21 pm
Amogh Bodas
[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Half-Century With Sword Celebration in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

This was Ravindra Jadeja's 23rd Test fifty, and his seventh on English soil.
4:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
Ishan Kishan Nottinghamshire County

Ishan Kishan Imitates THIS Former Player During Nottinghamshire vs Somerset County Championship 2025 [WATCH]

He then followed it up with a couple of off-spinning balls before switching to around the wicket.
3:30 pm
Ashish Satyam
'You've Got to Bowl...' - Veteran India Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Strategy to Dismiss Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘You’ve Got to Bowl…’ – Veteran India Batter Reveals Strategy to Dismiss THIS Youngster During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja will resume Day 2 on 310/5.
2:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.