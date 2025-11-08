Ayush Badoni, Musheer Khan Score Half-Centuries, Ajinkya Rahane Falls Early — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Day 1, Round 4

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 4 began today and will be played from November 8 to 11. Here’s the full round-up of all the key moments and performances from Day 1, Round 4.

Ayush Badoni, Musheer Khan Score Half-Centuries in Ranji Trophy Round 4

Ayush Badoni, the captain of Delhi, came to bat at No. 4 against Jammu and Kashmir in the first innings when the team was 13-2. He scored a half-century and remained unbeaten till the end of the first session as Delhi reached 107-3. Badoni was not out on 62, hitting six boundaries.

For Mumbai, Musheer Khan scored a half-century against Himachal Pradesh and stayed unbeaten on 60* at the end of the first session. Mumbai were 101-4.

Ajinkya Rahane falls Early

Ajinkya Rahane fell for another low score in the Ranji Trophy this season, getting out for just 2 runs in the first innings of the match against Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, in the match against Rajasthan, he also had a disappointing outing, scoring only 3 and 18 runs.

