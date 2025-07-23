CSK Youngster Slams Fastest Fifty in Youth Tests During ENG vs IND U-19 Clash

India U-19 won the Youth ODI series by a margin of 3-2.

Stop one, and the other rises. After Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s exploits in the series, skipper Ayush Mhatre has now taken matters into his hands. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster came out to bat with India U-19 chasing 355 in the fourth innings of the second Youth Test. His opening partner, Suryavanshi, was dismissed for a golden duck. But that didn’t stop Mhatre from expressing himself openly. The young sensation went on to strike a fifty off just 25 deliveries, the fastest to the milestone (in terms of balls taken) in Youth Tests till date. And it didn’t stop there. The Indian skipper went on to get a blistering ton. With the target being a bit on the higher side, the match might end in a draw after both teams have given it their everything.

All matches (47) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG 162/7 SAM 159/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 144/7 MAL 209/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 172/8 AUS 173/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML 115/4 RWA 111/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 119/2 ML – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 118/7 HDN 114/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC 122/6 MAR 149/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 137/4 ALZ 117/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – RPH – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 148/7 NAJC 145/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 139/8 91YC 162/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W 77/9 MZW-W 165/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W 162/5 LSN-W 56/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 46/2 SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W 16/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND 140/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – VEV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 101/3 KNY 98/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA 127/8 NBA 18/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 DUR-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Ayush Mhatre’s fiery batting isn’t surprising. He struck a lightning 80 from just 90 deliveries in the first innings. The innings comprised 14 boundaries and a solitary six and came at a strike-rate of almost 90. The first Youth Test was drawn after neither of the teams was able to take the other down. Before the Tests, the India U-19 boys registered a 3-2 victory in the Youth ODI series on English soil, under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre. The skipper played in four of the five ODIs, and couldn’t get going in any of them. However, he scored a gritty 102 in the first innings of the first Youth Test, showing significant signs of his temperament.

ALSO READ:

CSK Youngster Ayush Mhatre Aims for Retention for IPL 2026

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) is completely different from the longest format of the game, Mhatre has shown his potential. He replaced skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. He was signed for a base price of 30 lakhs, and gave a glimpse of what his game holds. Representing the Super Kings in seven games in the previous season, he scored 240 runs at an average of 34.28. He scored a valiant fifty in the league, and struck at 188.97, which is extremely good in the shortest format.

The 17-year-old provides his franchise with really quick starts. His aggressive batting style and the ability to hit the long ball separate him from a lot of other batters. Mhatre has a strong stance and a robust foundation, which allows him to keep his head still. His highest score in the league is 94, which he achieved in the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The team management has given him the freedom to express himself early in the innings.

The young CSK star was named the captain of the India U-19 team on their tour to England. The series comprised five Youth ODIs and two Youth Test matches. If Mhatre continues to perform the way he is, the future of Indian cricket will be bright.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.