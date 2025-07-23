News
CSK Youngster Slams Fastest Fifty in Youth Tests During ENG vs IND U-19 Clash
indian-cricket-team

CSK Youngster Slams Fastest Fifty in Youth Tests During ENG vs IND U-19 Clash

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 23, 2025
3 min read

India U-19 won the Youth ODI series by a margin of 3-2.

CSK Youngster Slams Fastest Fifty in Youth Tests During ENG vs IND U-19 Clash

Stop one, and the other rises. After Vaibhav Suryavanshi's exploits in the series, skipper Ayush Mhatre has now taken matters into his hands. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster came out to bat with India U-19 chasing 355 in the fourth innings of the second Youth Test. His opening partner, Suryavanshi, was dismissed for a golden duck. But that didn't stop Mhatre from expressing himself openly. The young sensation went on to strike a fifty off just 25 deliveries, the fastest to the milestone (in terms of balls taken) in Youth Tests till date. And it didn't stop there. The Indian skipper went on to get a blistering ton. With the target being a bit on the higher side, the match might end in a draw after both teams have given it their everything.

Ayush Mhatre’s fiery batting isn’t surprising. He struck a lightning 80 from just 90 deliveries in the first innings. The innings comprised 14 boundaries and a solitary six and came at a strike-rate of almost 90. The first Youth Test was drawn after neither of the teams was able to take the other down. Before the Tests, the India U-19 boys registered a 3-2 victory in the Youth ODI series on English soil, under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre. The skipper played in four of the five ODIs, and couldn’t get going in any of them. However, he scored a gritty 102 in the first innings of the first Youth Test, showing significant signs of his temperament.

ALSO READ:

CSK Youngster Ayush Mhatre Aims for Retention for IPL 2026

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) is completely different from the longest format of the game, Mhatre has shown his potential. He replaced skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. He was signed for a base price of 30 lakhs, and gave a glimpse of what his game holds. Representing the Super Kings in seven games in the previous season, he scored 240 runs at an average of 34.28. He scored a valiant fifty in the league, and struck at 188.97, which is extremely good in the shortest format.

The 17-year-old provides his franchise with really quick starts. His aggressive batting style and the ability to hit the long ball separate him from a lot of other batters. Mhatre has a strong stance and a robust foundation, which allows him to keep his head still. His highest score in the league is 94, which he achieved in the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The team management has given him the freedom to express himself early in the innings.

The young CSK star was named the captain of the India U-19 team on their tour to England. The series comprised five Youth ODIs and two Youth Test matches. If Mhatre continues to perform the way he is, the future of Indian cricket will be bright.

No Rohit Sharma, Only Two Indians Make the Cut As AB De Villiers’ Names His All Time Playing XI

No Rohit Sharma, Only Virat Kohli and One Other Indian Make the Cut As AB De Villiers Names His All-Time Playing XI

9:15 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Anshul Kamboj Brought Back Dukes Balls From England After India A tour To Practice Before Earning Test Debut

Anshul Kamboj Brought Back Dukes Balls From England After India A tour To Practice Before Earning Test Debut

6:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Karn Sharma India

From Sweat To Sparkle In India Jersey: Karn Sharma Rises Like A Phoenix

He made his India debut in 2014.
6:58 pm
Disha Asrani
Mohammad Kaif Feels India Should Have Given THIS Player a Chance in ENG vs IND Test at Old Trafford

Mohammad Kaif Feels India Should Have Given THIS Player a Chance in ENG vs IND Test at Old Trafford

India lost the fourth consecutive toss in the series.
6:28 pm
Amogh Bodas
'Unless You Can Bat...' - Fans Question Gautam Gambhir After Kuldeep Yadav Snub At Old Trafford

‘Unless You Can Bat…’ – Fans Question Indian Management After Kuldeep Yadav Snub At Old Trafford

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't played a single match on the tour.
4:47 pm
Amogh Bodas
Akash Deep not included in India Playing XI ENG vs IND 4th Test Old Trafford

Why Is Akash Deep Not Included In India Playing XI For ENG vs IND 4th Test At Old Trafford?

He has taken 11 wickets in Two Test so far.
5:55 pm
Disha Asrani
