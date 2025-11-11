Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ignored in India A U19 and B U19 Sides for Triangular Series With Afghanistan

India U19 stars Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi were missing from the recently announced squads for a triangular series against Afghanistan. The news was confirmed after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the India A U19 and B U19 teams earlier today (November 11) via an official media release on its website that will feature in the series starting from November 17.

The reason for U19 skipper Ayush Mhatre’s absence is that he was not considered for selection due to his Ranji Trophy commitments. On the other hand, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was did not find a place in the squad as he is already picked for the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.

India A U19 and B U19 Sides for Triangular Series

India U19 A Squad: Vihaan Malhotra (C) (PCA), Abhigyan Kundu (VC & WK) (MCA), Wafi Kachchhi (HYD CA), Vansh Acharya (SCA), Vineeth V.K (TNCA), Lakshya Raichandani (CAU), A. Rapole (WK) (HYD CA), Kanishk Chouhan (HAR), Khilan A Patel (GCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Mohamed Enaan (KCA), Henil Patel (GCA), Ashutosh Mahida (BCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Mohammed Malik (HYD CA)

India U19 B Squad: Aaron George (C) (HYD CA), Vedant Trivedi (VC) (GCA), Yuvraj Gohil (SCA), Maulyarajsinh Chavda (GCA), Rahul Kumar (PCA), Harvansh Singh (WK) (SCA), Anvay Dravid (WK) (KSCA), R.S. Ambrish (TNCA), B.K. Kishore (TNCA), Naman Pushpak (MCA), Hemchudeshan J (TNCA), Udhav Mohan (DDCA), Ishan Sood (PCA), D Deepesh (TNCA), Rohit Kumar Das (CAB)

