BCCI Call Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi to NCA for Special Training; Coach Reveals More Details

Vaibhav received a call from the BCCI, requesting him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Life has been in fast-forward mode for Vaibhav Suryavanshi since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, when he played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier this year. His superior talent was never in question, but the way he excelled on his maiden attempt confirmed he is one for the future, with eyeballs on him.

Since then, he has toured England for the U-19 series across formats and again performed reasonably well, showing his ability to adapt to different conditions. Now, in the latest news, Vaibhav received a call from the BCCI, requesting him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on August 10.

A report by MyKhel revealed that a special schedule has been organised for the prodigy, focusing on technical drills and match-specific scenarios, which will continue for a week. Manish Ojha, Vaibhav’s childhood coach, confirmed that the BCCI is planning for the future because senior players are retiring and the team may need immediate replacements.

“BCCI is looking ahead. The senior players are gradually retiring, and to fill that vacuum, the next batch of youngsters must be fully ready. This training for Vaibhav is part of that process. We pick boys one by one and prepare them accordingly for the demands of international cricket.”

Should BCCI fast-track Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the India circuit?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been rated highly by numerous experts, and his superior talent is one of the reasons why the BCCI has organised a special training session for him. Hence, they can fast-track him in the national setup, especially since reports about senior players retiring from ODIs have started to come.

However, they must be cautious before setting lofty expectations for Vaibhav, given that he is still raw and has a long way to go. He has only seen success in his short career so far, but the 14-year-old will go through different cycles as he gets more exposure and teams figure out his game.

Hence, the BCCI and top-level officials must be cautious of rushing him to the international arena and take one step at a time. He will have big shoes to fill whenever he plays for India, and the pressure will already be very high, so the idea should be to give him enough experience of what to expect at that level.

The good thing is that the BCCI has taken responsibility for grooming him under skilled coaches and trainers, which will help him improve quickly than his counterparts and keep making giant strides in his career. The international exposure can wait for now, given that there are already multiple age-group tournaments and IPL for Vaibhav to play and work on his game.

