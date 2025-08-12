News
Vaibhav Suryavanshi received a call from the BCCI, requesting him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on August 10.
indian-cricket-team

BCCI Call Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi to NCA for Special Training; Coach Reveals More Details

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 12, 2025
3 min read

Vaibhav received a call from the BCCI, requesting him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi received a call from the BCCI, requesting him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on August 10.

Life has been in fast-forward mode for Vaibhav Suryavanshi since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, when he played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier this year. His superior talent was never in question, but the way he excelled on his maiden attempt confirmed he is one for the future, with eyeballs on him.

Since then, he has toured England for the U-19 series across formats and again performed reasonably well, showing his ability to adapt to different conditions. Now, in the latest news, Vaibhav received a call from the BCCI, requesting him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on August 10.

A report by MyKhel revealed that a special schedule has been organised for the prodigy, focusing on technical drills and match-specific scenarios, which will continue for a week. Manish Ojha, Vaibhav’s childhood coach, confirmed that the BCCI is planning for the future because senior players are retiring and the team may need immediate replacements.

“BCCI is looking ahead. The senior players are gradually retiring, and to fill that vacuum, the next batch of youngsters must be fully ready. This training for Vaibhav is part of that process. We pick boys one by one and prepare them accordingly for the demands of international cricket.”

Should BCCI fast-track Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the India circuit?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been rated highly by numerous experts, and his superior talent is one of the reasons why the BCCI has organised a special training session for him. Hence, they can fast-track him in the national setup, especially since reports about senior players retiring from ODIs have started to come.

ALSO READ:

However, they must be cautious before setting lofty expectations for Vaibhav, given that he is still raw and has a long way to go. He has only seen success in his short career so far, but the 14-year-old will go through different cycles as he gets more exposure and teams figure out his game.

Hence, the BCCI and top-level officials must be cautious of rushing him to the international arena and take one step at a time. He will have big shoes to fill whenever he plays for India, and the pressure will already be very high, so the idea should be to give him enough experience of what to expect at that level.

The good thing is that the BCCI has taken responsibility for grooming him under skilled coaches and trainers, which will help him improve quickly than his counterparts and keep making giant strides in his career. The international exposure can wait for now, given that there are already multiple age-group tournaments and IPL for Vaibhav to play and work on his game.

National Cricket Academy
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Eye Maiden Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy

The Women in Blue will start their campaign by facing Sri Lanka in the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2025.
10:44 am
Ashish Satyam
Indian Legend Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill For Being Available For the Duleep Trophy 2025

Indian Legend Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill For Being Available For the Duleep Trophy 2025

Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
11:03 pm
Amogh Bodas
Gautam Gambhir Lee Fortis Dilip Vengsarkar Matthew Hayden

‘Would Any of the Aussie Take It Well’ – Former India Captain Questions Matthew Hayden Over Gautam Gambhir vs The Oval Pitch Curator Remarks

India won The Oval Test by five runs and levelled series 2-2.
7:19 pm
Aditya Ighe
sarfaraz khan eng vs ind test series mumbai kanga league

After ENG vs IND Test Series Snub, India Batter Tries This Unorthodox Move To Get National Selectors’ Attention

The young batter has been sidelined despite consistent performances
5:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
Hardik Pandya Shreyas Iyer India Asia Cup 2025 T20 World Cup 2026

Will Hardik Pandya Be Selected in India Squad for Asia Cup 2025? Latest Update on Star All-Rounder’s Fitness

He scored 224 runs and took 14 wickets in IPL 2025.
4:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

The pacer has featured in just one T20I till date.
August 10, 2025
Amogh Bodas
