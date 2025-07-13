News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
kl rahul eng vs ind 3rd test second lords hundred rishabh pant partnership
indian-cricket-team

‘Been a Dream’ – KL Rahul Hopes He Could Bat Like THIS Player After Scoring Hundred At Lord’s In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 13, 2025
2 min read

KL Rahul scored his second hundred at the Lord's

kl rahul eng vs ind 3rd test second lords hundred rishabh pant partnership

KL Rahul on Saturday reached a rare space in cricketing history as he took a single off Jofra Archer with a lob to the cover in the third Test against England.

Rahul reached his second hundred in as many outings at the Lord’s, making him the 13th player to score two or more hundreds at the Mecca of Cricket. The 33-year-old is now the second Indian to have two hundreds beside former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar – an honour that had eluded legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

93/10

Assam Women ASM-W

97/1

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

141/10

Philippines PHL

142/4

Philippines beat Indonesia by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

115/9

Indonesia INA

116/3

Indonesia beat South Korea by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

160/10

Belgium BEL

186/8

Belgium beat Germany by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

156/5

Belgium BEL

152/5

Germany won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Gibraltar GBT

194/9

Bulgaria BUL

200/2

Bulgaria beat Gibraltar by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

68/5

French Eiffels FELW

84/4

French Eiffels beat Belgium Jeanekens by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

83/4

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

84/4

Luxembourg Mullerthals beat Belgium Belforts by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Belgium Belforts BBW

7/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Koln CC KNCC

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

185/6

City Cricket Club CCC

173/6

Navarang Club beat City Cricket Club by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

180/6

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

179/4

Gauhati Town Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

138/6

Yanam Royals YAR

214/3

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

182/7

Germany GER

219/7

Germany won by 37 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Bahrain BHN

7/2

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

272/10

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Manchester
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Lancashire Women LAN-W

52/1

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Surrey Women SUR-W

110/4

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

68/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings

KL Rahul wishes he could bat like Rishabh Pant after 100 in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

It was also the first-ever instance in Rahul’s 11-year Test career, where he scored more than one hundred in one series.

Besides the 100 off 177 balls adding to India’s matching first innings total of 387 all out, Rahul’s partnerships of 62 with Karun Nair (40) and 141 with Rishabh Pant (74) put India on equal footing with England in the match as both totals collided in the first innings.

Pant’s stay of 112 balls was studded with eight boundaries and two sixes and included several audacious shots where he stumbled over in his crease while sending the ball over the ropes. There was also a hilarious stretch of his feet to stop a Chris Woakes delivery from hitting the stumps after he chopped it on to the pads.

ALSO READ:

After the third day, where England were 2/0 after facing one dramatic over from Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul lauded Pant for audacity and innovation and said he wished he could bat like the southpaw.

“I thoroughly enjoy batting with him. When he’s batting with me, I look at the way he bats and wish I could do that. Sometimes, I sit there and dream of playing shots like that and also with that mindset and attitude,” Rahul told reporters after Day 3 when questioned about batting with Pant.

Indian pacers wreck England’s top-order in 2nd innings

Rahul’s knock included several delectable drives through offside and classical front foot defence against swing bowling along with a cross-batted pull shot behind square against short balls.

Indian pacers built upon Rahul’s contribution by removing four wickets in the first session of Day 4. Mohammed Siraj got the first two wickets while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep got one each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India
KL Rahul
RIshabh Pant
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Risks Sanction After Celebrating in Ben Duckett’s Face During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Risks Sanction After Shoulder Bump and for Celebrating in Ben Duckett’s Face During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

4:47 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shafali Verma India Women's World Cup 2025

‘Will Be In The Mix’ – Coach Amol Muzumdar Backs THIS Player Ahead Of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

She scored 176 runs in the recently passed five-match T20I series against England.
1:15 pm
Ashish Satyam
[WATCH] Radha Yadav Takes A Stunner to Dismiss Amy Jones in ENGW vs INDW 5th T20I

[WATCH] Radha Yadav Takes A Stunner to Dismiss Amy Jones in ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I

These two sides will clash in a three-match ODI series, starting on July 16.
1:45 pm
Sreejita Sen
KL Rahul Admits Momentum Shift After Rishabh Pant Run Out in ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Anil Kumble opines

KL Rahul Admits Momentum Shift After Rishabh Pant’s Run Out in ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Former India Captain Also Shares His Thoughts

After Pant's dismissal at 74, Rahul got out at 100.
6:43 pm
Sagar Paul
Jonathan Trott Criticises Shubman Gill for Heated Exchange With Zak Crawley ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Former England Player Criticises Shubman Gill for Heated Exchange With Zak Crawley Over Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

He took a dig at India's former Test captain too.
5:29 pm
Sagar Paul
‘Worked With F1 Coaches’ – KL Rahul Opens Up on Mental Drills To Improve Reaction Times After Century in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘Worked With F1 Coaches’ – KL Rahul Opens Up on Mental Drills To Improve Reaction Times After Century in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

KL Rahul was dismissed for 100 from 177 balls at Lord's.
1:01 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.