Behind the Scenes: How Shubman Gill Took Over the ODI Captaincy Baton From Rohit Sharma

Success on the England tour key to Gill becoming ODI captain.

As shocking as the move might look, Shubman Gill was always going to take over the ODI leadership baton from Rohit Sharma, sooner or later. According to The Times of India, the discussion to elevate Gill to the captaincy role began months ago, and a successful England tour gave selectors the conviction.

Selectors and coaches discussed a blueprint with Gill, and a pool of players was deliberated upon, with the 2027 World Cup on target. The decision makers felt that playing one format, which is the least played, wouldn’t be enough for Rohit, given that two years is a long time.

Initially, the men who mattered were divided on the opinion, for removing Rohit wasn’t an easy decision due to his marvellous captaincy record. However, as the Australia tour came near, things became clear as Gill continued to impress with his leadership qualities, and the decision to hand him the ODI side became relatively straightforward.

At one stage, a few members of the management weren’t convinced to send both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the Australia tour. Despite having better fitness and a more marvellous record, Kohli has been seen through the same lens, suggesting a call on their future might come at the same time.

World Cup 2027 dream uncertain for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

As unfair as it may be, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been put in the same bracket for a while now, even though the ODI format is the closest Rohit comes to Kohli in terms of numbers and impact. Now that both play only ODIs, selectors are keen to assess their performances without giving importance to what happened in the past.

Ajit Agarkar clarified that they must play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to remain in contention, and their performances will be scrutinised more closely than ever. Age is another factor against them: Kohli will be almost 39, and Rohit will be more than 40 by the next World Cup, suggesting they might show signs of regression.

Unless more series are organised, India will play only 9-10 ODIs before the World Cup, which might not be enough. A lot will depend on how the duo perform in the Australia series, and if things don’t go well, they might well be in trouble.

The two find themselves in a tricky position, and only runs can help them remain in contention by the next World Cup. For now, Rohit and Virat are not certain to feature in the tournament.

