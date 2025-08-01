Ben Duckett Provokes Sai Sudharsan After Dismissal, Ignites Verbal Spat in ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Tension between the teams in the ongoing ENG vs IND Test series has already been evident with tempers and words flying around since the third Test at Lord’s. With the fate of the series yet undecided, the ongoing final Test at The Oval hasn’t been any different with emotions getting the better of the players. Day 2 of the contest itself witnessed multiple altercations with the latest happening between Sai Sudharsan and Ben Duckett.
–
–
101/10
144/9
Wimbledon beat London County Cricket by 43 runs
93/8
95/2
Wimbledon beat Guildford by 8 wickets
152/4
145/3
London County Cricket beat CFS Pinnacle Pro by 7 runs
137/4
119/8
CFS Pinnacle Pro beat Guildford by 18 runs
221/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
140/8
139/6
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 2 wickets
97/2
95/10
Guwahati Giants beat City Cricket Club by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
87/6
80/6
ACE KRM Panthers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 7 runs
66/1
–
–
–
–
–
169/4
168/5
Selangor beat Johor by 6 wickets
104/9
150/6
Melaka beat Kelantan by 46 runs
206/6
175/7
Perak beat Kuala Lumpur by 31 runs
187/5
190/4
Penang beat Sarawak by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
–
–
–
–
202/3
164/5
Paratus Jets beat NPL Bears by 38 runs
162/7
164/5
Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats beat Eavion Eagles by 2 runs
–
–
–
–
164/7
178/6
Pakistan beat West Indies by 14 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned Due to Rain
–
–
What happened was on the final over of the Day, Sai was trapped lbw by Gus Atkinson. Although he challenged the decision and went for a review, replays only confirmed the on-field umpire’s decision as the Indian batter had to walk back. While he headed towards the dugout, England opener Ben Duckett tried to provoke Sai which prompted the Indian No.3 to turn back. The duo came extremely close and exchanged words as the situation in the middle seemed to be getting heated up before Harry Brook and stand-in England captain Ollie Pope intervened to mediate.
Watch the video of the incident below.
ALSO READ:
(More to follow)
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.