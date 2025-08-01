Ben Duckett Provokes Sai Sudharsan After Dismissal, Ignites Verbal Spat in ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Tension between the teams in the ongoing ENG vs IND Test series has already been evident with tempers and words flying around since the third Test at Lord’s. With the fate of the series yet undecided, the ongoing final Test at The Oval hasn’t been any different with emotions getting the better of the players. Day 2 of the contest itself witnessed multiple altercations with the latest happening between Sai Sudharsan and Ben Duckett.

What happened was on the final over of the Day, Sai was trapped lbw by Gus Atkinson. Although he challenged the decision and went for a review, replays only confirmed the on-field umpire’s decision as the Indian batter had to walk back. While he headed towards the dugout, England opener Ben Duckett tried to provoke Sai which prompted the Indian No.3 to turn back. The duo came extremely close and exchanged words as the situation in the middle seemed to be getting heated up before Harry Brook and stand-in England captain Ollie Pope intervened to mediate.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Some Heated words exchange with Ben Ducket and Sai Sudarshan, c'mon Sai perform and then speak.#INDvsENG #Saisudarshan #BenDuckett pic.twitter.com/OifqJhFxeL — Pawan Mathur (@ImMathur03) August 1, 2025

(More to follow)

