Ben Stokes Bashed for Classless Comment After Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Deny Handshake for Draw in ENG vs IND 4th Test

The ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester might have ended in a draw but not before a dramatic episode that once again put both teams at loggerheads. As the umpires signalled for a drinks break in the final session of Day 5, England skipper Ben Stokes headed towards Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to shake hands and call it a draw.
However, with Sundar and Jadeja on 80* and 89* respectively and individual centuries on the horizon, the Indian players denied the offer. That prompted Ben Stokes to say to Jaddu,
“Do you want to score a hundred against Harry Brook?”
The statement could be construed as an insult, especially from an Indian point of view since Brook is not a regular bowler.
Nevertheless, Harry Brook was indeed brought in to bowl the next over and India batted another five overs as both players reached their respective tons before accepting the draw.
However, Stokes’ comments in the middle stirred up mixed reactions from former cricketers and fans alike. Check some of the best ones below.
Sanjay Manjrekar – “Only argument he had was if India promised that in 15-20 minutes nothing happened, we can shake hands. If that was the case, and then they had two batters close to hundred, I can understand the frustration. But that didn’t happen. No way India was going to take up that offer. Stokes should have known that. Would he have done that? I doubt he would have done that if it was two of his batters doing a heroic act on day 5 and batting close to centuries.”
