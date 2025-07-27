Ben Stokes Bashed for Classless Comment After Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Deny Handshake for Draw in ENG vs IND 4th Test

The ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester might have ended in a draw but not before a dramatic episode that once again put both teams at loggerheads. As the umpires signalled for a drinks break in the final session of Day 5, England skipper Ben Stokes headed towards Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to shake hands and call it a draw.

However, with Sundar and Jadeja on 80* and 89* respectively and individual centuries on the horizon, the Indian players denied the offer. That prompted Ben Stokes to say to Jaddu,

“Do you want to score a hundred against Harry Brook?”

The statement could be construed as an insult, especially from an Indian point of view since Brook is not a regular bowler.

Nevertheless, Harry Brook was indeed brought in to bowl the next over and India batted another five overs as both players reached their respective tons before accepting the draw.

However, Stokes’ comments in the middle stirred up mixed reactions from former cricketers and fans alike. Check some of the best ones below.

"I didn't have a problem with it, they deserved to be there at the end"



Nasser Hussain on the final few overs play at Old Trafford 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/FrWukypZQd — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 27, 2025

Sanjay Manjrekar – “Only argument he had was if India promised that in 15-20 minutes nothing happened, we can shake hands. If that was the case, and then they had two batters close to hundred, I can understand the frustration. But that didn’t happen. No way India was going to take up that offer. Stokes should have known that. Would he have done that? I doubt he would have done that if it was two of his batters doing a heroic act on day 5 and batting close to centuries.” Gautam Gambhir said, "if someone is batting on 85 and 90, won't you allow them to get the hundreds? They deserved it and fortunately they got it".



Ben Stokes didn’t shake hands with Jadeja and Sundar

pic.twitter.com/lP1C4ZrOFC — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) July 27, 2025

Every time I think Ben Stokes has earned a fan in me with his all-round brilliance, he or England do something that reminds me exactly why I hesitate. That was utterly shameless from the English captain, not what you expect from a player, let alone a leader. — Kaushik Kashyap (@CricKaushik_) July 27, 2025

A world class cricketer like Ben Stokes. Why did he suddenly have to turn into Grade 6 Moral Science Teacher??#INDvsENGTest — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) July 27, 2025

pic.twitter.com/H6a8CJPNgw



Stokes refuses to shake hands with Jadeja



He is also an MF racist



I had immense respect for him, but now he is also another MF Colonial BASTERD



NO MORE Fan of BEN MADARCH** STOKES



BUSTERD — Madhur Kapoor (@MadhurKapoor12) July 27, 2025

Today Jadeja refused to shake hands with Ben Stokes to draw the match, seeing this I was reminded of how Rohit Sharma made Ben Stokes and England field for 2 overs just to wear shoes.😂



bRO & jaddu two owners of England and Ben stokes 🙌



pic.twitter.com/cUQSXR9BM6 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) July 27, 2025

