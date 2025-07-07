Ben Stokes Blames Pitch, Dubs Edgbaston ‘Subcontinent’ After Crushing Defeat in Second Test Against India

It’s a cultural thing for them to blame the pitch for every loss.

It’s not surprising that English captain Ben Stokes has blamed the pitch again for their defeat in the second Test, ironically at their home. Despite doctoring the pitch and making it flat for their average batters, who have mostly played on batting-friendly surfaces in their Test careers, Stokes felt that the track didn’t fit their playing style.

All matches (49) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 148/10 ASM-W 61/1 Fixtures Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 81/3 SK 80/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 7/0 PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W – GRC-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

As many as 1692 runs were scored across four innings at Edgbaston, the most ever in the ground’s history, suggesting how flat the conditions were throughout the contest. However, on the BBC, Stokes pointed out the pitch became more like those in the subcontinent, which helped India acclimatise to the conditions.

“To be honest, it (pitch) probably ended up being more of a subcontinent pitch as it got deeper and deeper into the game. There was certainly a little bit in it to start off with. And I think we exposed that very, very well, early on. But then, just as it got deeper and deeper, it became a real tough slog for us. And obviously with the Indian attack in the conditions that they’re used to and knew how to expose those conditions just a little bit better than us.”

🗣 "It ended up being more of a subcontinent pitch."



Ben Stokes thinks the Edgbaston pitch didn't really suit his England side. #ENGvIND #BBCCricket pic.twitter.com/EnG7uZi6Az — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 6, 2025

Basically, Stokes suggests that a pitch specifically designed to give nothing to the bowlers was more subcontinental, which is not the case with subcontinent pitches. The truth is that the English team was completely outplayed throughout the game, but it’s a cultural thing for them to blame the pitch for every loss, even if the defeat comes in their own backyard.

Ben Stokes can blame the pitch, but India plotted a perfect match

India’s plans were clear; they wanted to bat as much as possible and tire the English players across both batting innings. Then, they knew they must extract the best out of the new ball, for that is the only phase to get wickets with these dukes balls.

ALSO READ:

That happened precisely, as India scored 1014 runs and took ten wickets in the first 25 overs across both innings, which never allowed England to come back into the game, even if they fought back with the willow. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep planned to bowl stump lines and make batters play false shots from there on, and they succeeded.

India understood the conditions better than England, and Ben Stokes couldn’t take this fact and went on to point out flaws in the pitch. But even if the pitch became subcontinental, England should have been able to adapt because that’s how international cricket works, and conditions do vary from venue to venue.

Does it mean that Stokes agrees England batters are only suited for tracks that have nothing for the bowlers, and their bowling attack is also one-dimensional? He simply can’t accept that his team is built in a way that several things should go their way to succeed, and he will continue blaming everything but his team every time he loses in this series and ahead.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.