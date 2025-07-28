‘Ben Stokes Has…’- Former England Captain Makes Big Comparison Between Current Skipper and Jasprit Bumrah

Ben Stokes is leading the wicket-takers' list in the ongoing series with 17 scalps.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was full of praise for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but admitted that Ben Stokes has out-bowled him in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. With 17 wickets from four matches, England captain Stokes is currently the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series.

However, the Gujarat speedster is just right behind Stokes in second place, having taken 14 wickets from three matches. England lead the Test series 2-1, with the fourth Test at Old Trafford ending in a dramatic draw on Sunday.

All matches (29) Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 County Championship Division One, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom County Championship Division One, 2025 NOT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC 97/1 SWCL 93/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP 108/6 FRC 58/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – BDS 36/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Michael Vaughan on Ben Stokes vs Jasprit Bumrah

“He does things no-one else can. I think Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest seamer I’ve seen. Well, Stokes has out-bowled him in this series and been better than anyone else,” the 50-year-old mentioned in his column for The Telegraph.

“He gets back-spin, has an awkward angle, and a great ability to know exactly how to bowl on a surface, and hit the one spot on the pitch that can cause trouble, as he did to KL Rahul on the final day against India at Old Trafford,” explained Vaughan.

Will Jasprit Bumrah play fifth Test?

Jasprit Bumrah has played three Tests in the five-match series so far, and one of the biggest talking points heading into the fifth Test at The Oval is whether he will play that match. Before the series, Bumrah was expected to play just three Tests against England in a bid to manage the workload.

For the Manchester Test, the 31-year-old replaced the injured Akash Deep and picked up two wickets. While India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that all bowlers are fit for the Oval Test, he did not clearly specify on Bumrah’s participation for the fifth Test.

ALSO READ:

“We haven’t had any conversation around the combination for the last Test. No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country,” Gambhir said after the fourth Test.

India will hope to level the series 2-2 when the fifth and final Test begins at The Oval on Thursday (July 31).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.