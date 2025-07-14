News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
rishabh pant run out lord eng vs ind 3rd test rishabh pant ben stokes
indian-cricket-team

Ben Stokes, Shubman Gill Reflect On Game-Changing Run Out Of Rishabh Pant At Lord’s After Thrilling Day 5

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 14, 2025
3 min read

Rishabh Pant registered scores of 74 and 9 at Lord's

rishabh pant run out lord eng vs ind 3rd test rishabh pant ben stokes

Indian captain Shubman Gill and his English counterpart Ben Stokes concurred that the run-out of keeper-batter Rishabh Pant proved to be the turning point in the third Test at Lord’s after the hosts earned a thrilling 22-run victory on the final day.

India restricted England to 387 in the first innings and were in a safe position at 248/3 in their first innings. Pant and KL Rahul had added 141 for the fourth wicket when Pant called for a quick single after dabbing the ball to point. England captain Ben Stokes quickly gathered the ball and took aim at the non-striker’s end ending Pant’s innings at 74.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

188/3

Koln CC KNCC

73/10

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Koln CC by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

166/6

SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

144/4

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Koln CC KNCC

89/8

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

92/9

Lenkerbeck Marl beat Koln CC by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

116/6

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

115/8

SC Krefeld Spartans beat Grey Caps Aachen by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

63/10

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

64/1

Lenkerbeck Marl beat Grey Caps Aachen by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Koln CC KNCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

92/3

Navarang Club NVR

88/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

71/2

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Match Abandoned due to rain.

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

79/1

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Washington Freedom WAF

175/5

MI New York MINY

180/7

MI New York won by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

141/6

South Africa SA

142/5

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings

Shubman Gill says Rishabh Pant’s run-out by Ben Stokes turned ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India were able to match England’s first innings total and then got the hosts all out for 192 in the second innings. However, two fiery spells from Brydon Carse (2-30) in the final hour of Day 4 and Jofra Archer (3-55) on the final day morning tore apart the Indian batting, leaving them on the ropes at 82/7. 

However, Ravindra Jadeja fought back with a valiant 61 not out off 181 balls and batted with the tail-enders to take India into the final session. But, Mohammed Siraj’s straight-batted block of Shoaib Bashir spun back on to the stumps and knocked the bail as England players celebrated wildly. As a result, England took a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

ALSO READ:

Gill felt that it was Pant’s call for the run that changed the game around for India.

“Rishabh Pant’s run out was the biggest moment in the game. We could have added some more runs and the match would have been different. It was an error of judgement. If you see, KL was running towards the danger end. It wasn’t about personal milestones. It was Pant’s call,” Gill told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Gill felt that India wanted to have a 80-100 lead in the first innings which could’ve made the difference but were halted mid-way through the innings.

Ben Stokes says ‘natural instincts’ kicked in for the run-out

Stokes, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his relentless all-round performances, also felt that the run-out proved to be the difference.

“Yeah, it was the turning point of the match. We all know how good Rishabh has been playing and I saw Rishabh stutter a bit in my peripherals. Then my natural instincts kicked in and I was able to hit the wicket,” Stokes said in post-match presentation.

Stokes, who scored 44 and 33 and then claimed 2-63 and 3-48, joked that he wouldn’t leave his bed for the next four days after an energy-sapping five days.

“It’s been a great series and that’s how it is when both good teams go at it. Honestly, I am going to fall off in my bed for four straight days and then get up to go to Manchester,” Stokes added.

The fourth Test at Old Trafford will begin on July 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
RIshabh Pant
Shubman Gill
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Reactions Pour In For Ravindra Jadeja As India Fall Short By 22 Runs in ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

‘8th Wonder of the World…’ – Reactions Pour In For Ravindra Jadeja As India Fall Short By 22 Runs in ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

England won the third Test by 22 runs.
11:53 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shubman Gill Gives Crucial Update on Rishabh Pant’s Availability for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Shubman Gill Gives Crucial Update on Rishabh Pant’s Availability for ENG vs IND 4th Test

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ravindra jadeja mohammed siraj ravi shastri eng vs ind 4th test lords

‘They Got It Wrong’ – Ravi Shastri Pinpoints The Stage India Lost The Lord’s Test On Day 5 vs England

9:53 pm
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj's Resolute Defiance Broken After Unlucky Roll Back Onto Stumps Off Shoaib Bashir As England Beat India 

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj’s Resolute Defiance Broken After Unlucky Roll Back Onto Stumps Off Shoaib Bashir As England Beat India 

10:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sunil Gavaskar Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

‘There’s No Way…’ – Former Indian Opener Questions DRS After KL Rahul Dismissal in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

He scored a gritty 39 in the second innings of the third Test.
10:07 pm
Amogh Bodas
[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Ravindra Jadeja by Shoulder in Football-like Tackle, Leads to Heated Exchange in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Running Ravindra Jadeja By Shoulders, Duo Exchange Heated Words in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

9:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.