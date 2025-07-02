Best Ever In England: Shubman Gill Racks Up Rare Record After Hundred in ENG vs IND 2nd Test in Edgbaston

India skipper Shubman Gill put up a batting masterclass as he notched up a stellar century on Day 1 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test at Edgbaston. Notably, this was the right-hander’s second ton on the tour, after slamming the other during the first innings of the opening Test at Headingley.
In the process, he also achieved a rare feat that labels him as the best batter on English soil. Gill reached the three-figure mark with a control % of 96.5, which is the best stats by any batter in England.
By control %, it means the percentage of balls played where the batsman had intended to hit the ball and successfully executed the shot.
Gill also levelled Virat Kohli to score two centuries in first two (or more matches) as captain. He also joined a list of elite Indian players
Gill is the third India captain with hundreds in consecutive Tests against England, after Vijay Hazare (Delhi and Brabourne in 1951-52) and Mohammad Azharuddin (Lord’s and Old Trafford in 1990).
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
