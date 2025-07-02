Best Ever In England: Shubman Gill Racks Up Rare Record After Hundred in ENG vs IND 2nd Test in Edgbaston

India skipper Shubman Gill put up a batting masterclass as he notched up a stellar century on Day 1 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test at Edgbaston. Notably, this was the right-hander’s second ton on the tour, after slamming the other during the first innings of the opening Test at Headingley.

In the process, he also achieved a rare feat that labels him as the best batter on English soil. Gill reached the three-figure mark with a control % of 96.5, which is the best stats by any batter in England.

By control %, it means the percentage of balls played where the batsman had intended to hit the ball and successfully executed the shot.

Shubman Gill scripts a host of other records too

Gill also levelled Virat Kohli to score two centuries in first two (or more matches) as captain. He also joined a list of elite Indian players

Gill is the third India captain with hundreds in consecutive Tests against England, after Vijay Hazare (Delhi and Brabourne in 1951-52) and Mohammad Azharuddin (Lord’s and Old Trafford in 1990).

