Big Updates on Rishabh Pant and Other Injured Indians From England Tour, What Does Shubman Gill’s Blood Report Say?

Rishabh Pant had sustained an injury during the fourth Test against England.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has got his plaster removed and is set to begin rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, the Times of India reported on Wednesday.

Pant had sustained a toe injury on his right leg during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July. He got struck on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes.

While he returned to bat later on, and scored a half-century in that match, Pant was ruled out of the fifth Test at The Oval. Because of his injury, Pant failed to find a place in the India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup that is scheduled to begin on September 9.

Illness update on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, India’s vice-captain for the Asia Cup, is also likely to undergo training at the CoE. The Punjab batter has been recovering from a viral flu, and there is nothing to worry as far as his blood test reports are concerned. Because of his illness, Gill was ruled out of the first round of the 2025 Duleep Trophy, which meant that Ankit Kumar will lead North Zone.

All matches (51) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Duleep Trophy, 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain Caribbean Premier League, 2025 TKR – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – SKA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 MIEDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DVDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 CLZ – NEZ – Fixtures Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 NTZ – EZ – Fixtures Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – KNY 66/1 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 QAT 43/0 DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 DEN – KWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – King ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 CAN – NAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W 30/0 NED-W 175/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – IRE-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Bready Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS 249/4 KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ATR – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB 183/6 WSS 165/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Albion T20 Max Competition, 2025 UOQ – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – MEMA 159/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KARS – Fixtures Standings

North Zone are scheduled to take on East Zone in a quarter-final that starts on Thursday. Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav have been undergoing their regular fitness drills. Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, is expected to report at the CoE following a break after the Test series against England, wherein he picked up 23 wickets.

Hardik Pandya, who had an assessment at the CoE earlier in August, is currently training in Baroda ahead of the Asia Cup.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had sustained a knee injury during the England Test series, is also undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE.



ALSO READ:

India are in Group A for the 2025 Asia Cup, along with arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Oman. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will begin their campaign with a match against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, before facing Pakistan at the same venue on September 14.

India will conclude the group stage with a match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19. The continental tournament will be held in the T20 format keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind.