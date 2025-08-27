Big Updates on Rishabh Pant and Other Injured Indians From England Tour, What Does Shubman Gill’s Blood Report Say?

Rishabh Pant had sustained an injury during the fourth Test against England.
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has got his plaster removed and is set to begin rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, the Times of India reported on Wednesday.
Pant had sustained a toe injury on his right leg during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July. He got struck on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes.
While he returned to bat later on, and scored a half-century in that match, Pant was ruled out of the fifth Test at The Oval. Because of his injury, Pant failed to find a place in the India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup that is scheduled to begin on September 9.
Shubman Gill, India’s vice-captain for the Asia Cup, is also likely to undergo training at the CoE. The Punjab batter has been recovering from a viral flu, and there is nothing to worry as far as his blood test reports are concerned. Because of his illness, Gill was ruled out of the first round of the 2025 Duleep Trophy, which meant that Ankit Kumar will lead North Zone.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
66/1
43/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
30/0
175/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
249/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
183/6
165/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
159/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
North Zone are scheduled to take on East Zone in a quarter-final that starts on Thursday. Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav have been undergoing their regular fitness drills. Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, is expected to report at the CoE following a break after the Test series against England, wherein he picked up 23 wickets.
Hardik Pandya, who had an assessment at the CoE earlier in August, is currently training in Baroda ahead of the Asia Cup.
Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had sustained a knee injury during the England Test series, is also undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE.
ALSO READ:
India are in Group A for the 2025 Asia Cup, along with arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Oman. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will begin their campaign with a match against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, before facing Pakistan at the same venue on September 14.
India will conclude the group stage with a match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19. The continental tournament will be held in the T20 format keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind.