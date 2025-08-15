‘Bloody You Should Be..’ – Veteran India Pacer Reveals Former Coach Ravi Shastri’s Reaction After Facing One-Test Ban

The right-arm pacer has also featured in 80 ODIs, picking up 115 wickets.

Ishant Sharma is one of the greatest bowlers that India has ever produced. Apart from wreaking havoc with the ball, the thin and lanky speedster has been known for his aggression. When he was the regular face of the Indian team, he did not shy away from having heated arguments with the opposition.

Sometimes, Ishant had to pay a price because of his aggressive attitude. Reflecting on one such incident, the 36-year-old pacer said that he was banned for one Test match during the 2015 tour of Sri Lanka. He had to go through a ban after he gave former Sri Lankan batter Upul Tharanga a fiery send-off.

Ishant Sharma Recalls Ravi Shastri Anecdote

While talking to Padamjeet Sehrawat on his YouTube channel, the veteran pacer pointed out how the then-head coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri, reacted to the incident.

“I was once banned from a Test match. The Test match that I was banned from in Sri Lanka, things got heated up there. Ravi Shastri was our coach in 2015. Everything happened, and while we were having breakfast the next morning, he came up to me and said, ‘Sharma, are you still angry?’. I said, ‘No Ravi bhai’. He said, ‘Bloody, you should be angry,” Ishant said.

Ishant Sharma Hails Ravi Shastri

The Delhi-based pacer also lauded Ravi Shastri for his great coaching style. Ishant stated that he has the ability to get the best out of a player.

“The one special thing about his coaching that I felt was that he knew how to get the performances out of a player. He knew when I was angry or when he saw that I was a bit nervous or had doubts, he would let out a line like that, like a pin, and I would be charged up. He was my charger,” Ishant added.

As of now, Ishant has played a total of 105 Test matches, where he has scalped 311 wickets. The right-arm pacer has also featured in 80 ODIs, picking up 115 wickets. Ishant is also the second Indian fast bowler, after Kapil Dev, to play 100 Test matches.

Throughout his career, he was known for his ability to bowl long spells, and citing his lanky feature, he was able to generate that extra bounce from the pitch.