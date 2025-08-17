Former Australia Great Raises Red Flag To Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Celebration As 100-Test Club Nears

The left-handed all-rounder scored more than 500 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
Ravindra Jadeja is one of the fittest cricketers going around in the world right now. The left-handed all-rounder is arguably the quickest fielder across the turf as well. Highly regarded for his fielding, Jadeja acts as a proper asset to any side he represents. His skill to amp his game up in all the formats of the game speaks volumes of his adaptability. In the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Jadeja shone with both bat and ball. He scored more than 500 runs in the series, and was instrumental in drawing the Test at Old Trafford.
Having said that, former Australian legend Brett Lee has given a stern warning to the left-hander citing reasons for an injury. Lee stated that the only way for Jadeja to get injured is his celebration of bringing the sword out. The 36-year-old is known to showcase the sword celebration every time he breaches a milestone while batting. The celebration is quite special in the cricket fraternity, with his teammates encouraging him to carry it out almost every time. On a lighter note, the former Australian speedster had a different opinion about it.
“The thing with Jadeja, the only way I see him getting injured is doing a rotator cuff with his, the way he does a sword celebration. So, I love it. Look after your body. Don’t celebrate too hard”, Lee commented on his YouTube channel.
An all-rounder is more often than not crucial to the team’s chances. The dimension that one can bring into the team being an all-rounder is very vital for the side. An all-rounder has the ability to balance the dynamics of the team. Speaking of Ravindra Jadeja, there is a third dimension which he adds to the side via his fielding. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is hardly in the news for injury concerns, which speaks volumes about his fitness levels.
In the fourth Test of the recently concluded five-match Test series against England, Jadeja played a crucial role. In the second innings, India were to 0/2. Skipper Shubman Gill scored a well-crafted century before the bowlers dismissed him. As the game stood at a crucial juncture, Jadeja took it upon himself to stitch a valuable stand with Washington Sundar and help India stay alive in the series. Jadeja played a crucial hand in the third Test at Lord’s as well. India missed victory by just 22 runs, thanks to Shoaib Bashir who send Mohammed Siraj packing. But it was the all-rounder’s brilliance that had got the game till the very end.
In 85 Test matches so far in his career, Jadeja has scored 3886 with an average of almost 38. To add to that, he has scored most of his runs against England. In as many matches, he has registered 330 wickets to his name, with an economy of a mere 2.57. Ravindra Jadeja is known to race through his overs, not letting the batter settle and thin about the next delivery. He is often known for his accuracy and tight lines. If he continues playing the same way, Jadeja might breach the 100-Tests milestone in some months to come.