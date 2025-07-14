News
[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Ravindra Jadeja by Shoulder in Football-like Tackle, Leads to Heated Exchange in ENG vs IND 3rd Test
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Running Ravindra Jadeja By Shoulders, Duo Exchange Heated Words in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 14, 2025
1 min read
[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Ravindra Jadeja by Shoulder in Football-like Tackle, Leads to Heated Exchange in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s witnessed another heated moment on the final day of the game after Brydon Carse and Ravindra Jadeja were involved in a nasty collision. The incident happened on the final ball of the 35th over of India’s second innings.

Jadeja hit Carse on the off side and immediately took off for a single. However, with both the batter and the bowler ball-watching, the duo suffered a nasty collision but replays later showed Carse’s arm around Jaddu’s shoulder in a tackle-like fashion which made the England pacer’s intentions a bit suspicious.

Watch the video of the incident below.

For the unversed, tempers were flying all around after Shubman Gill’s animated response to England’s time-wasting tactics before the end of Day 3’s play. Next, before stumps on Day 4, England tried to play the same game when India sent in nightwatchman Akash Deep. Apart from that, minor exchanges of words and glances have been going around constantly as well.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse
ENG vs IND
Ravindra Jadeja
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

