[WATCH] Brydon Carse Grabs Running Ravindra Jadeja By Shoulders, Duo Exchange Heated Words in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s witnessed another heated moment on the final day of the game after Brydon Carse and Ravindra Jadeja were involved in a nasty collision. The incident happened on the final ball of the 35th over of India’s second innings.
–
–
188/3
73/10
VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Koln CC by 115 runs
166/6
144/4
VfB Gelsenkirchen beat SC Krefeld Spartans by 22 runs
25/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
92/3
88/10
91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets
71/2
–
Match Abandoned due to rain.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
175/5
180/7
MI New York won by 5 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Jadeja hit Carse on the off side and immediately took off for a single. However, with both the batter and the bowler ball-watching, the duo suffered a nasty collision but replays later showed Carse’s arm around Jaddu’s shoulder in a tackle-like fashion which made the England pacer’s intentions a bit suspicious.
Watch the video of the incident below.
Jadeja Carse Collision 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wGEnYWR35U— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) July 14, 2025
For the unversed, tempers were flying all around after Shubman Gill’s animated response to England’s time-wasting tactics before the end of Day 3’s play. Next, before stumps on Day 4, England tried to play the same game when India sent in nightwatchman Akash Deep. Apart from that, minor exchanges of words and glances have been going around constantly as well.
ALSO READ:
(More to follow)
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.