Can India Bank On Kuldeep Yadav To Spin a Web Around England in ENG vs IND 4th Test?

Kuldeep Yadav is yet to play a match in the ongoing Test series against England.
Former England pacer Steve Harmison recently explained as to how the Old Trafford pitch in Manchester has transitioned from being a pitch that offers pace and bounce, to a much slow-paced pitch.
“The first-class pitches in Manchester in the last 18 months or two years haven’t been like they were 10 or 15 years ago. They were bouncy pitches. They were hard and aggressive with a reverse swing. They are all very similar now. They are very slow, very flat,” Harmison said during an episode of ESPNCricinfo Match Day.
The 46-year-old also spoke on if India should play Kuldeep Yadav in the fourth Test against England in Manchester, which starts from Wednesday (July 23). India are 1-2 behind in the five-match Test series and the visitors should win in Manchester to keep their hopes of a series victory alive.
“You can’t drop Jadeja, you can’t drop Sundar. Can you play three spinners? That will be a big ask. As much as I think it will be right to play Kuldeep, I am not sure how you get him in. If you drop a batter like they did in the first Test match and everyone move up one. It will be a big call if it is Washington Sundar who misses out. I wouldn’t like to make that call,” he added.
Kuldeep Yadav, if included, could make an impact with his wrist-spin, more so with the kind of variations he possesses. He has the ability to bring out the googly against the left-handers, as well as drift the ball away while producing the ability to spin against the right-handers.
Kuldeep Yadav last played a Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024. The 30-year-old had enjoyed an excellent home series against England in 2024, taking 19 wickets from matches. Overall, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer has taken 21 wickets from six Tests against England, which means that a majority of his wickets came during the 2024 series at home.
India are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England. The hosts won the first and third Tests by five wickets and 22 runs respectively, whereas India emerged victorious by 336 runs in the second Test. India must win the fourth Test to revive their hopes of winning their first Test series on English soil for the first time in 18 years.
