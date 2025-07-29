Should Rishabh Pant Discard The Gloves And Become The Best Test Batter In The World?

Rishabh Pant is India's second leading run-getter of the ongoing series.

Rishabh Pant has become India’s most successful wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket in a very short time. In just seven years since his debut, Pant achieved a couple of records for the most hundreds by India’s designated wicketkeeper-batter and the second most sixes by an Indian. He is already the third in the list of Indian stumpers with the most catches in the red-ball format. Renowned for his chirpy presence behind the stumps, the 27-year-old has played many match-winning knocks under pressure.

For his all-round contributions, Pant was awarded India’s vice-captaincy in Test cricket. He has been exceptional with the willow in the series, being the second leading run-getter of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The southpaw has amassed 425 runs in six innings, averaging 70.83. During the third Test at Lord’s against England, Pant injured his finger and didn’t take the field for the majority of the time. Dhruv Jurel kept the wickets in his absence in both innings. Hence, due to these injury concerns, including a horrific car accident, have quietly gathered around – Should Rishabh Pant discard gloves and focus on becoming the best Test batter in the world?

The Physical Toll of Wicketkeeping

Keeping the wickets in Test cricket isn’t an easy task. It requires deep squats for hours, quick movements and reflexes, and unwavering focus for 90 overs and six hours a day. The duty of checking the angles and placing the fielder perfectly gets added. And then add the pressure of a match situation while batting with the lower order. Thus, historically, keeper-turned-specialist batters have often peaked once they give up the gloves.

Former cricketer Kumar Sangakkara shone even brighter when they let go of full-time wicket-keeping in Tests. Sangakkara’s batting average rose to 66.78 from 40.48 after the southpaw left keeping. Sangakkara finished his career with 12400 runs in Test cricket, averaging 57.40. Hence, Pant possesses the ability and technique that can help him dominate world cricket if he decides to focus fully on his batting.

Ravichandran Ashwin On Rishabh Pant

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has observed that Rishabh Pant arguably has the best defence in the Indian squad. He also believes that while Pant’s fearless style makes him a crowd favourite, his true potential lies in blending aggression with greater situational awareness and match sense. The 38-year-old said while appreciating Pant’s natural flair and bold shot selection, emphasising the importance of maturing into a player who understands when to accelerate and when to consolidate.

“He is a fabulous player. He is not Adam Gilchrist-many compare him to Gilchrist. He didn’t have such a good defence. Pant has a high-quality defence. He should be compared with some of the best batters, not Gilchrist. Rishabh Pant can do Pant things,” Ashwin said.

Is India Ready for a Specialist Keeper in Tests?

While Pant batted at number seven initially, he has found a settled position at No. 5. The southpaw’s exceptional batting and wicket-keeping allow India to play an extra bowler or all-rounder, especially on away tours. Not donning the gloves would mean either one of Dhruv Jurel, KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan sneaking into the playing XI. However, Jurel’s performances in recent times show that India have found a dependable option. If Jurel continues to impress with his bat and stay fit, Pant can solely focus on his batting and grow as a pure batter.

Pant’s performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has been a testament to growing maturity as a batter. Being the second senior-most batter in the squad after KL Rahul, expectations were sky high for Pant. And he has lived up to it quite nicely. The 27-year-old smashed two hundreds and as many fifties in the series. He already has three hundred in England and one each in South Africa and Australia. Without the physical wicketkeeping strain, Pant can work on his footwork and convert his hundreds into double centuries, maybe triple as well. Pant currently averages 44.38 in 46 Tests and could explore his batting a bit more if he gets more time to work on it, giving up gloves.

