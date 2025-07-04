Concussion Scare for Shubman Gill, India Captain Gets Hit on the Head While Fielding at Slips in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India skipper Shubman Gill faced an injury scare on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test after he took a knock to his head while fielding at the slips. The incident happened on the second ball of the 37th over of England’s first innings being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

All matches (50) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL 154/8 MPS 128/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 21/2 MDS 145/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 98/3 CCYMT 96/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 127/3 CCYMT 125/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 123/3 BSP 127/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 165/3 BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 96/10 MR 99/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 332/4 SL-A 134/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

The veteran all-rounder bowled an outside off spinning away delivery which Brook tried to drive hard. However, it hit the edge of his willow and flew to Gill at the slips who failed to get his hands up in time and lost balance in the process. The ball hit his head and bounced up and raced behind. It looked like Gill was hit hard in real time and had to get treatment and also undergo a concussion test.

Thankfully for India, the young captain seemed fine and was given the all-clear to carry on.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.