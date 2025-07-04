Concussion Scare for Shubman Gill, India Captain Gets Hit on the Head While Fielding at Slips in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India skipper Shubman Gill faced an injury scare on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test after he took a knock to his head while fielding at the slips. The incident happened on the second ball of the 37th over of England’s first innings being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.
The veteran all-rounder bowled an outside off spinning away delivery which Brook tried to drive hard. However, it hit the edge of his willow and flew to Gill at the slips who failed to get his hands up in time and lost balance in the process. The ball hit his head and bounced up and raced behind. It looked like Gill was hit hard in real time and had to get treatment and also undergo a concussion test.
Thankfully for India, the young captain seemed fine and was given the all-clear to carry on.
(More to follow)
