Concussion Scare for Shubman Gill, India Captain Gets Hit on the Head While Fielding at Slips in ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

Concussion Scare for Shubman Gill, India Captain Gets Hit on the Head While Fielding at Slips in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 4, 2025
1 min read
Concussion Scare for Shubman Gill, India Captain Gets Hit on the Head While Fielding at Slips in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India skipper Shubman Gill faced an injury scare on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test after he took a knock to his head while fielding at the slips. The incident happened on the second ball of the 37th over of England’s first innings being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

The veteran all-rounder bowled an outside off spinning away delivery which Brook tried to drive hard. However, it hit the edge of his willow and flew to Gill at the slips who failed to get his hands up in time and lost balance in the process. The ball hit his head and bounced up and raced behind. It looked like Gill was hit hard in real time and had to get treatment and also undergo a concussion test.

Thankfully for India, the young captain seemed fine and was given the all-clear to carry on.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2nd Test
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Will Ravindra Jadeja Be in Trouble After Breaking BCCI Guidelines on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Will Ravindra Jadeja Be in Trouble After Breaking BCCI Guidelines on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

He did this because he wanted to get in some extra batting practice before resuming his innings.
1:46 pm
Sagar Paul
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Have To Wait To Make India Return As Bangladesh Tour Gets Cancelled: Reports

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Have To Wait To Make India Return As Bangladesh Tour Gets Cancelled

8:46 am
Chandra Moulee Das
'Log Kuch Bhi Bol Sakte Hai' - Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Brutal Dig at England's Assistant Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Log Kuch Bhi Bol Sakte Hai’ – Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Brutal Dig at England’s Assistant Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England trail India by a margin of 510 runs at stumps on Day 2.
12:43 am
Amogh Bodas
‘After the IPL..’- Shubman Gill Reveals Tweaks in His Batting After Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘After the IPL..’- Shubman Gill Reveals Tweaks in His Batting After Record-Breaking Double Ton in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

10:33 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 2nd Test Sachin Tendulkar Chris Gayle Virender Sehwag Rohit Sharma

Double Century in Tests and ODIs: Shubman Gill Joins Elite List With Double Hundred vs England in Edgbaston

This is Shubman Gill's second Test century in two games in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
9:09 pm
Aditya Ighe
Alyssa Healy on Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Australian Star Spices Up Jasprit Bumrah Debate, Takes A Dig At India

He is not playing the second Test at Edgbaston.
9:09 pm
Disha Asrani
