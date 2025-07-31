News
CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp
indian-cricket-team

CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 31, 2025
3 min read
CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings Pacers Among Future Fast Bowlers Identified By BCCI For Special Camp

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) is set to bolster the country’s future pace bowling attack and has identified seven players to attend a special camp by the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The two-week long camp, which started from July 30 (Wednesday), comes after India were recently bogged by multiple injuries in the pace department in the ongoing five-match series against England. While Jasprit Bumrah’s workload is already being managed which limited him to playing only three of the five matches, India also faced injury concerns with Arshdeep (hurt his bowling arm while training), Akash Deep (groin issue) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (ruled out of series after 3rd Test due to knee injury). This exposed the dearth of reliable backup pacers India has in their ranks.

The management decided to add Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj and handed him a debut in the fourth Test, but he couldn’t really impress, struggling with his length and rhythm, finishing with just a solitary wicket in the 18 overs he bowled while going at an economy almost touching 5.

Kamboj will now join his CSK teammate Khaleel Ahmed alongside other young pacers including Tushar Deshpande (Rajasthan Royals), Vijaykumar Vyshak (Royal Challenegrs Bengaluru), Yash Thakur (Punjab Kings), Raj Angad Bawa (Mumbai indians), Yudhvir Singh Charak (Rajasthan Royals) in the BCCI camp, earmarked by the Indian selectors.

ALSO READ:

What will the BCCI camp entail?

It is understood that the camp will involve match simulation scenarios to push the bowlers’ ability to perform under pressure, especially since India has a packed calendar with three major ICC events slated in the next two years – T20 World Cup 2026, ODI World Cup 2027, WTC Final 2027.

According to TOI, a source privy to the developments revealed, “The selectors have realised that there is a need to revamp the fast bowling lineup. Hence these six to seven top pacers of India have been asked to undergo a fitness-cum-bowling camp so that they are ready for any international assignment in future.

Notably, earlier in February 2024, the BCCI awarded fast-bowling contracts to six promising pacers – Mayank Yadav, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Vidwath Kaverappa. However, it wasn’t renewed in the contracts for the current year. Among the group, only Akash Deep has secured a consistent spot in India’s Test squad, while the others either struggled with injuries or were overlooked for selection across formats.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anshul Kamboj
BCCI
CSK
ENG vs IND
Khaleel Ahmed
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

