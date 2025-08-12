CSK Youngster Named Captain of Mumbai Team for 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament

He was impressive for CSK in IPL 2025.

Promising youngster Ayush Mhatre has been named as the captain of the Mumbai squad for the Buchi Babu cricket tournament that will take place in Chennai from August 18 to September 9.

Brothers Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan are also part of Mumbai’s 17-member squad. Mhatre was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2025.

Ayush Mhatre named Mumbai captain for Buchi Babu tournament

The 18-year-old was roped in as a replacement for Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of IPL 2025 midway through the season because of an injury. He made his IPL debut in a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20. He went onto play seven matches in total, scoring 240 runs at a strike-rate of 188.97.

He registered his highest score of 94 runs from just 48 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru. The Mumbai cricketer then went onto lead the India Under-19 that toured England to face England Under-19. He scored a half-century and two centuries across the two-match Youth Test series.

He will also lead the India Under-19 team on a full fledged tour to Australia that starts in September. Till date, Mhatre has played nine first-class matches and has scored 504 runs at an average of 31.50. This includes one fifty and two centuries.

R Sai Kishore to lead TNCA President’s XI

R Sai Kishore, who plays for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL, will lead the TNCA President’s XI that also features Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith and Shahrukh Khan.

Talking about the Buchi Babu tournament, the competition will feature 16 teams who will be divided into four groups of four teams. TNCA President’s XI, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are in Group A, whereas Group B consists of Railways, Odisha, Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir.

Mumbai, TNCA XI, Bengal and Haryana are in Group C, whereas Group D has Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Hyderabad.

Mumbai squad for 2025 Buchi Babu tournament: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parker (vice-captain), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Harsh Aghav, Sairaj Patil, Aakash Parkar, Aakash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Shreyas Gurav, Yash Dicholkar, Himanshu Singh, Roystan Dias, Sylvester Dsouza and Irfan Umair.

TNCA President’s XI squad for 2025 Buchi Babu tournament: Sai Kishore (Captain), Andre Siddarth, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Vimal Khumar, Radhakrishnan S, Lokeshwar S, Ajitesh G, Hemchudeshan J, Siddharth M, Ambrish RS, Achyuth CV, Trilok Nag H, Saravana Kumar P and Abhinav K.