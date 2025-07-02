Dates Set For Much-awaited India vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025: Reports

India will enter the tournament as the reigning champions.
The Men’s Asia Cup 2025 is likely to commence in the first week of September in UAE. Fans could expect to witness the India vs Pakistan clash on September 7 in Dubai. Previously, these two sides went head-to-head in the same stadium during their group-stage fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India won that match by six wickets.
This will be the 17th edition of the tournament and will be played in the T20 format. According to a Sports Tak report, the final will take place on September 21. However, the official schedule for the league is yet to be announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
The Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will feature six teams including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This edition of the tournament will be played in a group stage format followed by the Super Fours. Due to the format, fans may get to watch the high-intensity rivalry between India and Pakistan twice in the tournament.
Previously, there was uncertainty regarding the India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming multi-national T20 league, after the recent political tensions between the two neighbouring countries. However, the ACC has almost secured a 17-day window for the tournament and reportedly, India are all set to take on Pakistan on September 7. Notably, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the league in the upcoming three editions, respectively.
Previously, the first clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 during the group stage, was a wash-out due to rain. However, in their second meet during the Super Fours, Pakistan invited India to bat first at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Skipper Rohit Sharma (56 runs off 49 balls) and Shubman Gill (58 runs off 52 balls) provided a crucial start. But the highlight of India’s innings were two sublime centuries from the former India captain Virat Kohli (122 runs off 94 balls) and star batter KL Rahul (111 runs off 106 balls).
While defending 356, a brilliant five-wicket haul from spinner Kuldeep Yadav (25/5) thrashed Pakistan’s batting order for just 128 in 32 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur also scalped one wicket each.
Eventually, India went on to win the title after a dominant display in the Asia Cup 2023 Final. They bundled out Sri Lanka for only 50 runs and chased the target under seven overs to win the match comprehensively by 10 wickets.
