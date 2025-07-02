Dates Set For Much-awaited India vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025: Reports

India will enter the tournament as the reigning champions.

The Men’s Asia Cup 2025 is likely to commence in the first week of September in UAE. Fans could expect to witness the India vs Pakistan clash on September 7 in Dubai. Previously, these two sides went head-to-head in the same stadium during their group-stage fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India won that match by six wickets.

This will be the 17th edition of the tournament and will be played in the T20 format. According to a Sports Tak report, the final will take place on September 21. However, the official schedule for the league is yet to be announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

All matches (32) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 90/3 PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Saint George’s Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – THUB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 LEX – TGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

Format of Men’s Asia Cup 2025

The Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will feature six teams including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This edition of the tournament will be played in a group stage format followed by the Super Fours. Due to the format, fans may get to watch the high-intensity rivalry between India and Pakistan twice in the tournament.

Previously, there was uncertainty regarding the India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming multi-national T20 league, after the recent political tensions between the two neighbouring countries. However, the ACC has almost secured a 17-day window for the tournament and reportedly, India are all set to take on Pakistan on September 7. Notably, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the league in the upcoming three editions, respectively.

ALSO READ:

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Previously, the first clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 during the group stage, was a wash-out due to rain. However, in their second meet during the Super Fours, Pakistan invited India to bat first at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (56 runs off 49 balls) and Shubman Gill (58 runs off 52 balls) provided a crucial start. But the highlight of India’s innings were two sublime centuries from the former India captain Virat Kohli (122 runs off 94 balls) and star batter KL Rahul (111 runs off 106 balls).

While defending 356, a brilliant five-wicket haul from spinner Kuldeep Yadav (25/5) thrashed Pakistan’s batting order for just 128 in 32 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur also scalped one wicket each.

Eventually, India went on to win the title after a dominant display in the Asia Cup 2023 Final. They bundled out Sri Lanka for only 50 runs and chased the target under seven overs to win the match comprehensively by 10 wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.