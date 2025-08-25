News
Days Before Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram Urges India to Resume Playing Tests
indian-cricket-team

Days Before Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Former Captain Urges India-Pakistan to Resume Playing Tests

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 25, 2025
3 min read

These two nations last played a red-ball fixture back in 2007.

Days Before Asia Cup 2025 Clash, Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram Urges India to Resume Playing Tests

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram is eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash, like every other fan around the globe. The former player is looking forward to the enthralling fixtures of the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025, starting from September 9, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“This Asia Cup will be a feast for fans worldwide. I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and do not cross the line,” Akram stated to Telecom Asia Sport.

Wasim Akram on India vs Pakistan Clash Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

India have outclassed their arch-rivals Pakistan in the shortest format of the game to claim a huge 9-3 lead in the 13 fixtures between them so far. Despite this thrashing record, Akram believes that Pakistan would give a tough fight to the defending champions and whichever team better manages the pressure of the high-octane clash, will eventually clinch the match on 14th September.

“If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India has been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win,” he added.

ALSO READ:

The former Pakistan captain also expressed his wish to resume the Test matches between the two nations. Notably, India and Pakistan have stopped playing bilateral series against each other long ago due to rising border tensions. Currently, these two teams only clash in the limited-over format during the multi-national tournaments.

They last played a red-ball fixture back in 2007, when India claimed the three-match series by 1-0. Notably, since the introduction of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2019, India has qualified twice for the championship’s Final in three editions so far. On the other hand, Pakistan are yet to reach the top four and also finished the latest cycle at the bottom of the WTC points table.

“It’s my wish that India and Pakistan also resume playing a Test series. It’s been too long, and it would be a historic spectacle for fans on both sides,” noted the ex-Pakistan player.

Wasim Akram Rues Babar Azam Snub in Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad

The former pace spearhead also wanted their ex-skipper Babar Azam to feature on the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently decided to move on from Babar and their ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan, after a continued poor streak in the 20-over format. Notably, Babar scored only 738 runs in 24 T20I matches in 2024, at a below-par strike rate of 133.21.

“Personally, I wanted to see Babar Azam in the team, but since he’s not been selected, it’s up to those in the squad to step up,” stressed Akram.

Asia Cup 2025
Babar Azam
IND vs PAK
India
India vs Pakistan
Pakistan
PCB
Wasim Akram
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

