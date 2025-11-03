Deepak Hooda Slams Double Century, Anukul Roy Bags Eight, Vaibhav Arora Shines — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Day 3, Round 3

Deepak Hooda, who ended Day 2 with a century, carried his form into Day 3 and scored a brilliant double century against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. His innings helped Rajasthan take full control of the match and build a massive total.

Top performers from Day 3 of Round 3 matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Deepak Hooda Slams Double Century in Ranji Trophy

Deepak Hooda scored a brilliant double century against Mumbai. He came to bat when Rajasthan was 124 for 2 and helped them to reach above 500. Earlier, Rajasthan bowled out Mumbai for just 254 and now hold a massive lead of 304 runs. Hooda shared a strong 263-run partnership with Karthik Sharma. So far, he has hit 18 fours and 2 sixes in his innings. Earlier in October, Hooda had also scored 130 against Chhattisgarh, showing his consistent form this season.

Anukul Roy Bags Eight Wickets

Anukul Roy of Jharkhand bowled brilliantly against Nagaland, taking eight wickets in the innings. He finished with figures of 8 for 55 in 24.5 overs. His spell helped Jharkhand bowl out Nagaland for just 154 runs after scoring 510 for 8 declared, giving them a big lead of 356 runs.

Vaibhav Arora Shines With 4-fer

Vaibhav Arora of Himachal Pradesh also impressed with the ball against Hyderabad. He took four wickets in the first innings, finished with figures of 4 for 51 in 16.2 overs. His spell helped Himachal bowl out Hyderabad for 278 after Himachal had scored 308 in their first innings.

