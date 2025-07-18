Deepti Sharma Credits India Men’s Batter For Special Six During ENG-W vs IND-W First ODI 

India Women lead the ODI series after the four-wicket win.

One of the most promising all-rounders in India women’s cricket, Deepti Sharma wreaked havoc with the bat. She smashed an unbeaten 62 off 64 balls against England in the first ODI at Southampton. Deepti took her team over the line to lead the three-match series by 1-0.

On the back of her brilliant batting, she won the player of the match award, helping India chase a total of 262 runs. The Women in Blue defeated the host nation by four wickets and managed to register their second-highest successful chase in women’s cricket ODI history.

Deepti Sharma Credits Rishabh Pant

During her 62-run knock, the left-hander struck a single-handed maximum against Lauren Bell towards the deep midwicket region. Thinking about a brilliant shot, India’s star all-rounder credited Rishabh Pant, who’s known for hitting similar one-handed big sixes.

“I play these shots in practice. I got that shot from Rishabh Pant. I like that shot,” Deepti said during the post-match press conference.

That shot became even more special as it was the only six of the match. Throughout the innings, Deepti showed a lot of patience, but when she got it in her radar, she did not shy away from opening her hands.

Watch the six video here:

One Hand, Big Statement 💥



Just when Jemimah and Deepti had things in control, Deepti lights it up with a one-handed six over deep mid-wicket! Clean, powerful, and outrageous.



Can India finish the job? Stream the chase LIVE on FanCode 📲#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fJwx1BisTl — FanCode (@FanCode) July 16, 2025

ALSO READ:

ENG-W vs IND-W First ODI

The 27-year-old all-rounder came out to bat when the Indian team was reeling at 124/4. She went on to forge a 90-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues. Deepti and Rodrigues gathered a lot of runs and were excellent while running between the wickets.

Amanjot Kaur also chipped in with a crucial 20 runs off 14 balls, ensuring her team’s victory with 11 balls to spare in the ODI opener against England.

Previously, the English team posted a total of 258 runs after 50 overs, riding on the knocks of Sophia Dunkley’s 83 and Alice Davidson-Richards’ 53. Nat Sciver-Brunt also played a vital hand of 41, helping her team post a fighting total. For India, Sneh Rana and Kranti Gaud scalped two wickets each.

The high-octane action will now shift to Lord’s, which will host the second of this three-match ODI series on Saturday, 19 July.

