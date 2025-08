Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament DPL 2025?

The second edition will kick off on August 2.

After an entertaining inaugural edition in 2024, Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 will kick off on August 2. Additionally, the six-team tournament expanded to include two new sides, named Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers. It will begin with the opening clash between South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders on Saturday. Here, fans will find out the DPL 2025 live streaming details.

The DPL 2025 will follow the same format as the Indian Premier League (IPL). Similarly, it will be played in a round robin format. The two table-toppers will clash with each other in Qualifier 1. The winners will directly proceed to the Final. Then, the third and fourth-place teams will battle out in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2. Finally, the winner of Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 for the summit clash on August 31.

Previously, East Delhi Riders clinched the maiden title of DPL 2025 with a nail-biting three-run win over South Delhi Superstarz. Priyansh Arya, who represented the runners-up, was adjudged Player of the Tournament. He notched up a mammoth 608 runs in 10 matches of the season. Earlier in the IPL 2025, Arya opened for Punjab Kings and provided good starts at the top.

DPL 2025 Squads

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Agrim Sharma, Udhav Mohan, Prince Mishra, Aryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Manjeet, Ekansh Dobal, Rushal Saini, and Aditya Malhotra.

New Delhi Tigers: Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Hiten Dalal, Deepak Punia, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal, Aatrey Tripathi, Aayush Kumar, Rahul Dagar, Ruveer Kheterpal, Piyash Chhikara, Nitesh Sharma, Pratap Basista, Ajay Rana, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aryan Dalal, Shivam Gupta, Pradyuman Sanan, Rahul Chaudhary, and Varun Vanjani.

East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Mayank Rawat, Arpit Rana, Salil Malhotra, Rounak Waghela, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Kavya Gupta, Rohan Rathi, Ashish Meena, Ajay Ahlawat, Kunal Sharma, Rohit Yadav, Mrinal Gulati, Yuvraaj Rathi, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, and Vaibhav Baisla.

West Delhi Lions: Ayush Doseja, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Hritik Shokeen, Mayank Gusain, Shivank Vashisth, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Laxman, Shubham Dubey, Krish Yadav, Manan Bhardwaj, Shantanu Yadav, Tishant Dabla, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Anirudh Chowdhary, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Naman Tiwari, Bhagwan Singh, Rishabh Rana, Kabir Sachdeva, and Vedant Sehwag.

North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Pranav Rajvanshi, Gagan Vats, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Arnav Bugga, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Samyak Jain, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhanya Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, and Aryan Sejwal.

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Sumit Kumar, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, and Abhishek Khandelwal.

Central Delhi Kings: Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Yash Dhull, Pranshu Vijayran, Money Grewal, Aryan Rana, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwari, Aditya Bhandari, Aaryavir Sehwag, Yugal Saini, Siddharth Joon, Gavnish Khurana, Jasvir Sehrawat, Sampooran Tripathi, Sumit Chhikara, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Arun Pundir, Yamit Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, and Rishi Sharma.

Outer Delhi Warriors: Priyansh Arya, Suyash Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Sanat Snagwan, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Dev Kashyap, Shaurya Malik, Keshav Dabas, Aman Choudhary, Karan Garg, Atulya Pandey, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Aarav Gautam, Kamal Bhairwa, Aadi Agarwal, Vivaan Jindal, Jitesh Singh, Ashwin Hooda, Anshuman Hooda, Aryan Dhupar, Varun Yadav, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh.

DPL 2025 Schedule

Where will the Delhi Premier League 2025 matches take place?

All the matches of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Where to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming?

The DPL 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 Live on TV?

However, this tournament will not be broadcast on television channels.

