Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy Expected In India Test Squad For West Indies Home Series

The two-match series will commence on October 2.

The home Test series against West Indies is just 10 days away, and the race for spots in India’s squad is heating up. India will be without their vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, who is sidelined with the injury he sustained during the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy (ATT) 2025. Questions also remain over the futures of Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan, both of whom endured a disappointing tour of England. Several batters — including Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sudharsan, and Nair — are competing for the No. 3 and No. 5 positions in the Test line-up.

According to the latest report from ESPNcricinfo, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Kumar Reddy are the leading contenders for a recall in the upcoming West Indies series. The report also confirmed that Pant will miss the series due to a leg injury. In Pant’s absence, Dhruv Jurel is likely to be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, especially after his blistering century against Australia A, while Narayan Jagadeesan is expected to remain as his backup.

Devdutt Padikkal To Be Awarded Test Recall After Stunning Century For India A

The 25-year-old made his Test debut in March 2024 against England in Dharamshala, announcing himself with a classy 84 while batting at number four. However, he endured a forgettable outing in the following series against Australia in Perth, which led to his exclusion from the playing XI. Still, Devdutt Padikkal remains hopeful of a recall after a prolific run in domestic cricket.

Since the start of this year, the left-hander has been in sparkling form. He played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title win, even though injury forced him to miss the knockout stages. Padikkal finished the season with 247 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 150.61. Returning to competitive cricket in August, he starred in the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy, topping the charts with 449 runs in 12 matches at an average of 40.82 and a strike rate of 154.83. He carried that momentum into the Duleep Trophy, where he hammered a fifty in his only outing of the 2025 edition.

Padikkal strengthened his case further with a sublime century for India A against Australia A in Lucknow last week. He struck a crucial 150 under pressure, helping India A secure a draw in the first unofficial Test. His innings, which included 14 fours and a six, also took him past 3,000 First-Class runs, achieved in just his 74th innings.

ALSO READ

Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely to Play All-Rounder Role

Nitish Kumar Reddy missed the first unofficial four-day Test against Australia A at home due to the injury he picked up during the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2025. However, he is expected to feature in the second game, with the team management keen to give him valuable game time ahead of the West Indies series. The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A begins on Tuesday. His selection is seen as a tactical move, adding batting depth while providing an extra bowling option, particularly with this being India’s first home series since Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement.

The all-rounder has increasingly been part of India’s Test plans on overseas tours, having made his debut in Australia. So far, Reddy has featured in seven Tests — all away from Asia. While he made some useful contributions with the ball during the Border–Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024–25, he also played a supporting role with the ball in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2025. At just 22, he has already scored 343 runs and picked up eight wickets in seven matches.

The upcoming two-match series against West Indies starts at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 2, followed by the second Test in Delhi on October 10. India currently sit third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with two wins, two losses, and a draw, while West Indies are placed sixth after three defeats in as many games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.