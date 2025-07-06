Did India Miss The Trick By Not Bowling Mohammed Siraj in The First Hour of ENG vs IND Day 5, Former Coach Weighs In

India needs four more wickets to level the series.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj not opening the bowling on Day 5 of the second England vs India Test alongside pacer Akashdeep Singh. Previously, he ran through the English batting lineup in the first innings to claim a six-wicket haul. This was also the seamer’s fourth fifer in the format.

“I can’t believe that the senior-most bowler, the man who has taken the maximum number of wickets in this game, is not bowling,” said Shastri while commentating on the match.

All matches (55) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 130/8 PHL 183/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 169/5 BMP 101/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 127/3 MAR 124/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 94/2 BSP 91/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – MAR 121/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W 164/10 DGW-W 202/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W 48/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 203/6 THUO 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT 108/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 120/7 TAN 192/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN 207/2 GER 120/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA 415/3 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 243/10 SL-A 294/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT 126/1 DID – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT 103/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH 0/0 BB – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR 171/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM 9/1 SOM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR 15/0 WOR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI 113/0 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W 154/2 SOM-W 153/8 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W 16/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W 159/5 ESS-W 93/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W 124/3 BRB-W 123/7 Fixtures Standings

Ravi Shastri Criticises the Move to Introduce Mohammed Siraj Late on Day 5

The former India batter has taken a dig at the captain’s call to introduce their main pacer late in the attack. He discussed how Siraj becomes the most experienced pacer in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence and stated that he should have opened the bowling alongside Akashdeep, instead of Prasidh Krishna.

ALSO READ:

Notably, Krishna has had an average outing in the five-match series so far. All of his five wickets have come in the series opener in Leeds as the pacer is yet to scalp a wicket in this fixture.

“Mohammed Siraj, six in the first innings, one in the second. He’s watching from mid-on as his junior partners are bowling. He’d be hoping they strike, otherwise he would be itching to get the ball,” he added.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Captain Shubman Gill continued with his scintillating form to notch up a mammoth 269 runs in the first innings. This knock, coupled with some crucial contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (87), Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42), powered them to a massive 587 runs.

While bowling, the Indian pace attack, consisting of Siraj and Akashdeep, stepped up at the right occasion. India were missing their prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah as he did not feature in the match due to his workload management. But the duo swept the English batting order for 407 runs.

Skipper Gill continued his blazing form in the second innings to score another record-breaking century. His 161 runs, along with some valuable knocks from KL Rahul, vice-captain Rishabh Pant and Jadeja, saw them declare the innings for 427/6 with a 607-run lead. The pace pair struck thrice in the final session to end Day 4 on a high.

However, after a delayed start due to rain, Akashdeep once again struck with two crucial dismissals of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook. Sundar also sent back England captain Ben Stokes for 33. At the time of writing, England are 173/6, with Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes at the crease. They need 435 runs more to win the second match at Edgbaston.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.