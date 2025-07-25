Did Rishabh Pant Take Advantage Of Officials By Exaggerating His Foot Injury in ENG vs IND 4th Test?

Pant still batted for more than an hour while limping for runs
Rishabh Pant is being lauded for his move to bat through pain of a foot fracture during the fourth Test against England. Pant, who walked off the pitch in excruciating pain on the first day, limped down the stairs from the dressing room at Old Trafford after the fall of the sixth wicket and batted for more than an hour.
The southpaw reached the fourth fifty of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy before returning as India’s ninth wicket as they were restricted to 358 all out by England. Despite the fracture, the Indian keeper hobbled to singles and took the aerial route whenever there was a chance, even though it was nowhere near to his attacking ability in the first three Tests.
–
–
–
–
–
–
49/10
163/6
Bahrain beat Rwanda by 114 runs
–
52/1
–
–
128/9
129/3
Austria won by 7 wickets
93/10
94/0
Romania beat Hungary by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
114/2
108/6
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
102/7
104/1
Huddinge beat Marsta CC by 9 wickets
93/8
118/7
Alby Zalmi CC beat Marsta CC by 25 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
79/3
77/7
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 7 wickets
97/3
99/4
MR KB Putrajaya won by 6 wickets
61/6
62/5
Maxx Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 5 wickets
119/2
–
Match abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
124/8
125/4
Uganda beat Kenya by 6 wickets
105/9
24/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
166/3
165/7
Mis Ainak Knights won by 7 wickets
177/7
75/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
While many were effusive in their praise of Pant including the Manchester crowd who gave him a stand ovation when he walked in for the second time, England great David Lloyd felt the ‘Legends Lounge’ inside the stadium felt he was taking advantage of the officials.
“Pant looked in pain; pretty heroic of him to come out, though. Northerners, whether they are tough enough, but I was in that legends lounge today, and the consensus was ‘He has milking that injury. It can’t be that bad. He’s milked it, coming down those steps, and one or two said, ‘He should be timed out,’” Lloyd said while speaking on talkSPORT Cricket.
Pant wasn’t allowed to have a runner as the ICC had discontinued the rule back in 2011 which required the left-hander to take his chances only when fielders near the boundary had to run to get the ball. Pant was also welcomed by a superb yorker directed at toes by England captain Ben Stokes, which he flicked on the leg-side.
ALSO READ:
Pant’s second stint at the crease was ended by Jofra Archer for the second innings in a row.
In the process, he equalled former opener Virender Sehwag’s record of 90 Test sixes – the most by an Indian.
While his batting position in the second innings is not confirmed, Pant is surely out of the fifth and final Test at The Oval as the BCCI confirmed that he will be out of action for close to six weeks. Dhruv Jurel, who scored a fifty in the warm-up matches with India A, has come as a substitute for Pant from the second day of the third Test and is likely to get a playing spot in the fifth Test.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.