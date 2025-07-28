‘Difference Between a Good Team and Great Team’ – Shubman Gill Lauds Marathon Team Effort After Manchester Test Draw

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy stands at 2-1 with one more Test to go.

Five centuries and half-centuries apiece, two 90+ knocks, a fifer, and yet, a Test match ended with no result at Old Trafford. Though the ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester ended in a draw, it was a statement match from India. KL Rahul, captain Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar batted out five sessions across Day 4 and 5 for a glorious draw. Lagging 2-1 in the series, India will not be able to beat England. But India can still draw the five-match Test series, an effort lauded by many and one for the history books.

Shubman Gill On How The Tables Turned For India

When Gill joined KL Rahul in the middle on Day 4, India were two wickets down with no runs on the board. Chris Woakes had taken out Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan on consecutive deliveries. To face the hat-trick ball would itself be jittery for any batter. But Gill did not just do that; he went on to forge a statement partnership of 188 runs with Rahul. It set up the bricks for the glorious draw everyone’s talking about.

All matches (29) Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 County Championship Division One, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom County Championship Division One, 2025 NOT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC 97/1 SWCL 93/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP 108/6 FRC 58/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – BDS 36/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Rahul added a total of 90 runs while Gill went on to complete yet another century in England. After both players were dismissed, Jadeja and Washington carried on the game like two peas in a pod.

“Zero for two, and then the partnership I had with KL bhai, I think that’s what ignited the belief that yes, we can achieve this task. When Jaddu bhai and Washi were batting, it was not easy. The ball was definitely doing something, but the way they batted so calmly and to be able to get a Test century from there is when you realise how big of an achievement it is” Gill said in a video shared by BCCI earlier today.

Coming into the match, India were riddled with injury concerns. Rishabh Pant’s toe fracture on the field only added more pressure. But the team came together as a unit to defy the Bazball style of play. Indian batters could’ve played risky shots and chased down the 350+ target by the start of Day 5. But they batted calmly, defensively, and everything opposite of Bazball. After 114 overs in the first innings, India batted 143 overs in the second innings.

“Extremely happy to be able to get a draw from the position that we were in yesterday is extremely satisfying. To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates between a good team and a great team. And I think we showed that today, that why we are a great team,” Gill added.

ALSO READ:

Washington Sundar And Ravindra Jadeja Held Their Nerves

Following the dismissals of Rahul (188/3 in 70.2 overs) and Gill (222/4 in 87.4 overs), Washington and Jadeja put up 203 runs in 334 balls, which is 55.4 overs. Both batters completed their centuries despite the handshake saga that transpired on the field.

Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, and more forced the on-crease batters to draw the match when both were nearing their milestones. But the batting duo not only held their nerves in such a tough spot, they achieved their special three-figure mark, while taking a lead of 114 runs. However, the Test had to be drawn as it was difficult for either team to win in the allotted time.

“That hundred means a lot to me. Jaddu bhai really played out those crucial spells. Spinners were also getting a lot of purchase. So, we just wanted to focus really hard on watching the ball. This draw really means a lot for the whole set-up and I’m sure this game is gonna give us a lot more confidence,” Washington expressed in the BCCI video.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy continues to stand on the edge of a sharp knife. After four Tests, there is still no clear winner, which only makes the series interesting. The fifth and final Test will begin on July 31 at The Oval.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.