News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill Washington Sundar BCCI video ENG vs IND Manchester Test Ravindra Jadeja
indian-cricket-team

‘Difference Between a Good Team and Great Team’ – Shubman Gill Lauds Marathon Team Effort After Manchester Test Draw

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 28, 2025
4 min read

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy stands at 2-1 with one more Test to go.

Shubman Gill Washington Sundar BCCI video ENG vs IND Manchester Test Ravindra Jadeja

Five centuries and half-centuries apiece, two 90+ knocks, a fifer, and yet, a Test match ended with no result at Old Trafford. Though the ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester ended in a draw, it was a statement match from India. KL Rahul, captain Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar batted out five sessions across Day 4 and 5 for a glorious draw. Lagging 2-1 in the series, India will not be able to beat England. But India can still draw the five-match Test series, an effort lauded by many and one for the history books.

Shubman Gill On How The Tables Turned For India

When Gill joined KL Rahul in the middle on Day 4, India were two wickets down with no runs on the board. Chris Woakes had taken out Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan on consecutive deliveries. To face the hat-trick ball would itself be jittery for any batter. But Gill did not just do that; he went on to forge a statement partnership of 188 runs with Rahul. It set up the bricks for the glorious draw everyone’s talking about.

Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
County Championship Division One, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Maxx Cricket Club MXC

97/1

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

93/5

Maxx Cricket Club beat Sky Warriors Cricket Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

108/6

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

58/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Maxx Cricket Club MXC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Boost Defenders BDS

36/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Rahul added a total of 90 runs while Gill went on to complete yet another century in England. After both players were dismissed, Jadeja and Washington carried on the game like two peas in a pod.

“Zero for two, and then the partnership I had with KL bhai, I think that’s what ignited the belief that yes, we can achieve this task. When Jaddu bhai and Washi were batting, it was not easy. The ball was definitely doing something, but the way they batted so calmly and to be able to get a Test century from there is when you realise how big of an achievement it is” Gill said in a video shared by BCCI earlier today.

Coming into the match, India were riddled with injury concerns. Rishabh Pant’s toe fracture on the field only added more pressure. But the team came together as a unit to defy the Bazball style of play. Indian batters could’ve played risky shots and chased down the 350+ target by the start of Day 5. But they batted calmly, defensively, and everything opposite of Bazball. After 114 overs in the first innings, India batted 143 overs in the second innings.

“Extremely happy to be able to get a draw from the position that we were in yesterday is extremely satisfying. To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates between a good team and a great team. And I think we showed that today, that why we are a great team,” Gill added.

ALSO READ:

Washington Sundar And Ravindra Jadeja Held Their Nerves

Following the dismissals of Rahul (188/3 in 70.2 overs) and Gill (222/4 in 87.4 overs), Washington and Jadeja put up 203 runs in 334 balls, which is 55.4 overs. Both batters completed their centuries despite the handshake saga that transpired on the field.

Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, and more forced the on-crease batters to draw the match when both were nearing their milestones. But the batting duo not only held their nerves in such a tough spot, they achieved their special three-figure mark, while taking a lead of 114 runs. However, the Test had to be drawn as it was difficult for either team to win in the allotted time.

“That hundred means a lot to me. Jaddu bhai really played out those crucial spells. Spinners were also getting a lot of purchase. So, we just wanted to focus really hard on watching the ball. This draw really means a lot for the whole set-up and I’m sure this game is gonna give us a lot more confidence,” Washington expressed in the BCCI video.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy continues to stand on the edge of a sharp knife. After four Tests, there is still no clear winner, which only makes the series interesting. The fifth and final Test will begin on July 31 at The Oval.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
KL Rahul
Ravindra Jadeja
Shubman Gill
Washington Sundar
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

former-england-captain michael vaughan-makes-big-comparison-between-current-skipper-and-jasprit-bumrah

‘Ben Stokes Has…’- Former England Captain Makes Big Comparison Between Current Skipper and Jasprit Bumrah

Ben Stokes is leading the wicket-takers' list in the ongoing series with 17 scalps.
1:49 pm
Vishnu PN
KL Rahul batting technique ENG vs IND 4th Test

How a Change in Technique Has Helped KL Rahul Silently Revamp His Reputation

He is the second-highest run-getter in the ENG vs IND Test series so far.
12:50 pm
Disha Asrani
Former Teammate of Ben Stokes Counters England, Backs India’s Decision To Not Take the Handshake

Former Teammate of Ben Stokes Counters England, Backs India’s Decision To Not Take the Handshake and Go After Individual Milestones

He supported India’s decision to continue batting despite the visible frustration from the England camp.
11:03 am
Sagar Paul
‘Former Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar Fires Warning to India Ahead of Fifth Test Against England

‘Tactics Have Been…’- Former Cricketer Fires Warning to India Ahead of Fifth Test Against England

England and India played out a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test on Sunday.
10:34 am
Vishnu PN
The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been energy-sapping for both India and England players, especially pacers.

India, England Declare Availability of Key Players for Oval Test After Dramatic Day 5 in Manchester

Ahead of the fifth Test at The Oval, which starts only after a three-day gap, most players are struggling to keep their bodies right.
9:24 am
Darpan Jain
india england attitude manchester test eng vs ind 4th test ben stokes shubman gill Gautam gambhir

It’s Not You vs The World — Why India and England Must Evolve for Test Cricket’s Sake

7:48 am
Rohit Sankar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.