Gautam Gambhir Lee Fortis Dilip Vengsarkar Matthew Hayden
indian-cricket-team

'Would Any of the Aussie Take It Well' – Former India Captain Questions Matthew Hayden Over Gautam Gambhir vs The Oval Pitch Curator Remarks

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 11, 2025
3 min read

India won The Oval Test by five runs and levelled series 2-2.

Gautam Gambhir Lee Fortis Dilip Vengsarkar Matthew Hayden

Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar lambasted former Australia opener Matthew Hayden for his comments on the animated chat between current head coach Gautam Gambhir and The Oval pitch curator. A video of Gambhir having a heated altercation with pitch curator Lee Fortis went viral on social media, ahead of the ENG vs IND Test. India eventually recorded a historic win and levelled the five-match series 2-2.

Matthew Hayden’s Comments on Gautam Gambhir

After the fifth Test, Hayden asserted that the curator was seemingly determined to make things difficult for Gambhir. He even advised the Indian coach to be more measured in his approach.

“This is a typical case in England. It is a bit of a flex; here we are, the final Test match, this is my venue, and they are going to try and make it difficult for Gautam Gambhir. But I think he’s got every right to tone it down. He could have used better language. But the reality is, his team is trying to train ahead of the most important Test match,” Hayden said on All Over Bar The Cricket.

ALSO READ:

Dilip Vengsarkar Hits Back at Matthew Hayden

Hayden’s remarks did not sit well with Vengsarkar. He backed the India coach while criticising the curator for not letting Gambhir have a look at the pitch. He also questioned how an Australian would have reacted in such a case.

“As the head coach of the Indian team, Gambhir had every right to see the pitch from close quarters. When teams tour India, their entire squad, not just the captain and coach, examines the pitch minutely. Even their media inspect the pitch before the match. No one tells them anything. So, how are the rules different when we are playing in England? Would Hayden, or any of the Aussie cricketers, take it well if a curator had asked them to stay away from the square ahead of an important match? If this had happened to the Aussies, they would have used the choicest words to show the curator his place,” he told the Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led side made an incredible comeback, securing a six-run win against England in the final to draw the five-match series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj bowled an inspired burst to help produce a miracle win. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Dilip Vengsarkar
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
Gautam Gambhir
India
Lee Fortis
Matthew Hayden
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

sarfaraz khan eng vs ind test series mumbai kanga league

After ENG vs IND Test Series Snub, India Batter Tries This Unorthodox Move To Get National Selectors' Attention

The young batter has been sidelined despite consistent performances
5:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
Hardik Pandya Shreyas Iyer India Asia Cup 2025 T20 World Cup 2026

Will Hardik Pandya Be Selected in India Squad for Asia Cup 2025? Latest Update on Star All-Rounder's Fitness

He scored 224 runs and took 14 wickets in IPL 2025.
4:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Why Harshit Rana Should Find a Place In the Indian Squad For Asia Cup 2025

The pacer has featured in just one T20I till date.
8:43 pm
Amogh Bodas
jasprit bumrah eng vs ind test series workload management

Former India Bowler Defends Jasprit Bumrah Amid Workload Management Criticism After ENG vs IND Tests

Bumrah claimed 14 wickets from three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
6:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Akash Deep ENG vs IND The Oval Test

India Bowler Reveals How Mohammed Siraj Paved the Way for an Epic Comeback in the Oval Test

Mohammed Siraj ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 as leading wicket-taker.
5:23 pm
Aditya Ighe
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Karnataka?

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament of Karnataka?

The fourth edition of this league will commence on August 11.
3:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
