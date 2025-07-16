Dinesh Karthik Clears the Air on Viral Video of RCB Star Being Denied Entry at Lord’s

India lost the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma found himself in a tricky situation during ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s. According to the rumours, Jitesh was denied entry by a security guard. Recently, a video went viral on social media platforms that claimed that Jitesh wasn’t allowed to enter the stadium. However, former India stumper Dinesh Karthik has now addressed the rumours. Notably, Jitesh and Karthik shared the dressing room for RCB earlier this year as a player and mentor, respectively.

All matches (44) Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Live – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 109/7 BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 139/0 DBS 65/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 32/6 SRS 32/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS 70/3 MON 86/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 15/1 BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 149/7 91YC 148/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 151/7 NVR 150/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR 32/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W 258/6 IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 183/6 MMS 184/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 169/5 OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA 152/10 NZ 173/5 Fixtures Standings

Dinesh Karthik Clears Air On Jitesh Sharma Viral Video

Renowned commentator Karthik confirmed that the drama unfolded outside the media centre, not at the main entrance of the Lord’s stadium. Karthik, who is part of the commentary panel for the series, said he had invited Jitesh to the commentary box. He further mentioned that they met and went inside together.

Karthik wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “These are some issues with social media that a lot face. I invited Jitesh to the comm box, he had come, and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box, and he met everyone there. Btw, this is below the media centre, not the entrance to the ground.”

These are some issues with social media that a lot face



I invited jitesh to the comm box , he had come , and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box and he met everyone there



Btw this is below the media center , not the entrance to the ground 😊 https://t.co/Z22AAyp3CN — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 16, 2025

Jitesh’s stakes have gone sky high, especially after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 31-year-old played an instrumental role in RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph. He scored 261 runs in 11 innings, averaging 37.28 and striking at 176.35. He also led his side in two games, where RCB won and lost a game apiece. His knock of 85 runs in the final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the game for his side single-handedly.

Jitesh, however, has been part of the IPL since 2022, having played his first three seasons for Punjab Kings. He has also represented India in nine T20Is and has amassed 100 runs at a strike rate of 147.05. His highest score of 35 came against Australia in Raipur in December 2023.

ALSO READ:

India’s Heartbreaking Defeat in ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

With the series well poised 1-1 after two games, the Lord’s Test was crucial in the context of the series. Both sides played the same way as the match went down to the wire. However, England won the crucial moments and eventually clinched the game by 22 runs. Chasing 193 for victory, the visitors bundled out for 170.

England skipper Ben Stokes was named Player of the Match for his impactful all-round performance.

The Shubman Gill-led side will now aim to level the series in the fourth and penultimate Test. It will begin on July 23 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.