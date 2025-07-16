News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jitesh Sharma Dinesh Karthik RCB Lord's ENG vs IND
indian-cricket-team

Dinesh Karthik Clears the Air on Viral Video of RCB Star Being Denied Entry at Lord’s

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read

India lost the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs.

Jitesh Sharma Dinesh Karthik RCB Lord's ENG vs IND

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma found himself in a tricky situation during ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s. According to the rumours, Jitesh was denied entry by a security guard. Recently, a video went viral on social media platforms that claimed that Jitesh wasn’t allowed to enter the stadium. However, former India stumper Dinesh Karthik has now addressed the rumours. Notably, Jitesh and Karthik shared the dressing room for RCB earlier this year as a player and mentor, respectively.

Live – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

109/7

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

139/0

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

65/1

SC Krefeld Boosters beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 5 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

32/6

Strass Rising Stars SRS

32/3

SC Krefeld Boosters tied with Strass Rising Stars (Strass Rising Stars wins the Golden Ball)

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

70/3

Monchengladbach MON

86/5

Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat Monchengladbach by 28 runs (DLS method)

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Strass Rising Stars SRS

15/1

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

149/7

91 Yards Club 91YC

148/5

Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

151/7

Navarang Club NVR

150/4

Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

32/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
England Women ENG-W

258/6

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

183/6

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

184/7

Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

169/5

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
South Africa SA

152/10

New Zealand NZ

173/5

New Zealand won by 21 runs

Fixtures Standings

Dinesh Karthik Clears Air On Jitesh Sharma Viral Video

Renowned commentator Karthik confirmed that the drama unfolded outside the media centre, not at the main entrance of the Lord’s stadium. Karthik, who is part of the commentary panel for the series, said he had invited Jitesh to the commentary box. He further mentioned that they met and went inside together.

Karthik wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “These are some issues with social media that a lot face. I invited Jitesh to the comm box, he had come, and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box, and he met everyone there. Btw, this is below the media centre, not the entrance to the ground.”

Jitesh’s stakes have gone sky high, especially after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 31-year-old played an instrumental role in RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph. He scored 261 runs in 11 innings, averaging 37.28 and striking at 176.35. He also led his side in two games, where RCB won and lost a game apiece. His knock of 85 runs in the final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the game for his side single-handedly.

Jitesh, however, has been part of the IPL since 2022, having played his first three seasons for Punjab Kings. He has also represented India in nine T20Is and has amassed 100 runs at a strike rate of 147.05. His highest score of 35 came against Australia in Raipur in December 2023.

ALSO READ:

India’s Heartbreaking Defeat in ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

With the series well poised 1-1 after two games, the Lord’s Test was crucial in the context of the series. Both sides played the same way as the match went down to the wire. However, England won the crucial moments and eventually clinched the game by 22 runs. Chasing 193 for victory, the visitors bundled out for 170.

England skipper Ben Stokes was named Player of the Match for his impactful all-round performance.

The Shubman Gill-led side will now aim to level the series in the fourth and penultimate Test. It will begin on July 23 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Why Did Virat Kohli Jump 12 Points Despite T20I Retirement To Become First Cricketer With 900+ Ratings in All Three Formats?

Why Did Virat Kohli Jump 12 Points Despite T20I Retirement To Become First Cricketer With 900+ Ratings in All Three Formats?

8:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Cheteshwar Pujara on Why Ravindra Jadeja Shouldn’t Be Blamed for Lord’s Test Loss

‘Couldn’t Have Scored Faster’ – India Test Veteran on Why Ravindra Jadeja Shouldn’t Be Blamed for Lord’s Test Loss

In this series, Jadeja has scored four fifties or more in a row, in both innings of the Edgbaston and Lords Tests.
6:13 pm
Sagar Paul
Father of Star India Duo Helps England U19 Captain Overcome Lean Patch and Score Century

Father of Star India Duo Helps England U19 Captain Overcome Lean Patch and Score Century

5:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 3rd Test Lord's

‘It Can Rattle Him’ – Australia Star Opines on How Shubman Gill Was Neutralised by England During Lord’s Test

He returned with 16 and six runs in the last Test.
5:49 pm
Disha Asrani
Shubman Gill Sanjay Manjrekar Ravi Shastri Lords Test ENG vs IND

Former India Head Coach Defends Shubman Gill for His Captaincy Style Amid Sanjay Manjrekar Criticism After Lord’s Test

He is currently the leading run-scorer of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
5:32 pm
Aditya Ighe
'...May Outscore Shubman Gill' - Former England Player's Huge Claim on India Batter KL Rahul Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

‘…May Outscore Shubman Gill’ – Former England Player’s Huge Claim on India Batter Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test 

The batter has scored 375 runs in three matches of the Test series so far.
4:25 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.