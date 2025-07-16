Dinesh Karthik Clears the Air on Viral Video of RCB Star Being Denied Entry at Lord’s

India lost the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma found himself in a tricky situation during ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s. According to the rumours, Jitesh was denied entry by a security guard. Recently, a video went viral on social media platforms that claimed that Jitesh wasn’t allowed to enter the stadium. However, former India stumper Dinesh Karthik has now addressed the rumours. Notably, Jitesh and Karthik shared the dressing room for RCB earlier this year as a player and mentor, respectively.
Renowned commentator Karthik confirmed that the drama unfolded outside the media centre, not at the main entrance of the Lord’s stadium. Karthik, who is part of the commentary panel for the series, said he had invited Jitesh to the commentary box. He further mentioned that they met and went inside together.
Karthik wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “These are some issues with social media that a lot face. I invited Jitesh to the comm box, he had come, and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box, and he met everyone there. Btw, this is below the media centre, not the entrance to the ground.”
Jitesh’s stakes have gone sky high, especially after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 31-year-old played an instrumental role in RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph. He scored 261 runs in 11 innings, averaging 37.28 and striking at 176.35. He also led his side in two games, where RCB won and lost a game apiece. His knock of 85 runs in the final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the game for his side single-handedly.
Jitesh, however, has been part of the IPL since 2022, having played his first three seasons for Punjab Kings. He has also represented India in nine T20Is and has amassed 100 runs at a strike rate of 147.05. His highest score of 35 came against Australia in Raipur in December 2023.
With the series well poised 1-1 after two games, the Lord’s Test was crucial in the context of the series. Both sides played the same way as the match went down to the wire. However, England won the crucial moments and eventually clinched the game by 22 runs. Chasing 193 for victory, the visitors bundled out for 170.
England skipper Ben Stokes was named Player of the Match for his impactful all-round performance.
The Shubman Gill-led side will now aim to level the series in the fourth and penultimate Test. It will begin on July 23 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.
