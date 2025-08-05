News
Not Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik Reveals Brendon McCullum Wanted To Change His Player of the Series Award for Another India Star
indian-cricket-team

Not Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik Reveals Brendon McCullum Wanted To Change His Player of the Series Award for Another India Star

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 5, 2025
3 min read
Not Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik Reveals Brendon McCullum Wanted To Change His Player of the Series Award for Another India Star

Led by the young Shubman Gill, India put up a valiant fightback to win the ENG vs IND 5th Test yesterday (August 4) and in the process salvaged a dramatic 2-2 series draw. Gill, who also finished as the highest run-scorer of the five-match series with 754 runs at an average of 75.40 won the Player of the Series too. The other winner was Harry Brook.

Notably, in England, the opposition coaches name their respective choices for the player of the series award and subsequently Brendon McCullum listed Gill. However, in a new revelation, former India cricketer turned commentator Dinesh Karthik has revealed in the aftermath of the series that Baz wanted to change his nomination to another Indian star.

Karthik explained that the choice flipped to Mohammed Siraj within half an hour of Day 5 as the Indian speedster turned the game around. With England needing just 35 runs and four wickets in hand on the last day of the Test, all the odds were stacked against India. However, Siraj stepped up to the occasion, taking three of the remaining four scalps to complete with a fifer and lead India to a spectacular win.

Speaking about McCullum’s swift change, Karthik said on Cricbuzz, “If the match had gotten over yesterday (Day 4), Shubman Gill was the man of the series. And obviously, Atherton [Mike Atherton] was the one doing the presentation. So, he had all the questions ready. Everything was for Shubman Gill.”

He added, “Baz McCullum turned it around in a matter of half an hour, 40 minutes — to Mohammed Siraj. He even spoke about him in the post-match with Sky Sports — about how he enjoyed watching Siraj bowl and all the eloquent things he had to say about him.”

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill and Co will have their next assignment at home against West Indies

After doing a tremendous job in his maiden series as Test captain, Shubman Gill will next return to captaincy duties during the two-match home Test series against West Indies, slated to be held later this year in October. It will be followed by another two Tests against the Proteas in November.

On the other hand, the Indian team will next be in action in the Asia Cup 2025 in a month’s time, scheduled to start from September 9. The continental tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will be held in T20 format, acting as a dress rehearsal for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Brendon McCullum
Dinesh Karthik
ENG vs IND
Mohammed Siraj
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

'Out of Indian Cricket..' – Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts 'Workload Theory' After Mohammed Siraj's Beast of a Performance in ENG vs IND Series

3:08 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Michael Vaughan England Harbhajan Singh India ENG vs IND The Oval Test

Former India Player Wants Michael Vaughan To Check Where England Cricket Stands After ENG vs IND Tests End At The Oval

The English team will now be gearing up for the five-match Ashes series away to arch-rivals Australia starting in November.
2:15 pm
Ashish Satyam
Mohammed Siraj India Test Series

Never Say No! How Mohammed Siraj Is Slowly Paving His Way Into the Indian Cricket Folklore

He bagged three wickets on the morning of Day 5 at The Oval.
2:36 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mohammed Siraj ENG vs IND Tests

England Coach Lauds Mohammed Siraj For His Bowling Heroics During Fifth Test At The Oval

Gus Atkinson was the final wicket of Siraj, and as a result, India ended the five-match Test series 2-2.
2:21 pm
Ashish Satyam
mohammed siraj missed jasprit bumrah after oval test heroics eng vs ind

After The Oval Test Heroics, Mohammed Siraj Says He Missed This Player In The Dressing Room

Siraj felt that the teammate's presence always gave him more belief
11:21 am
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj has been part of some incredible overseas Test wins since his debut and has played a crucial role in most of those victories.

Rating the Best of Mohammed Siraj in Tests – From Gabba 2021 to Oval 2025

Whenever the team has required, Siraj has stepped up and delivered match-winning performances.
10:57 am
Darpan Jain
