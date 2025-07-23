Dinesh Karthik Silences Nasser Hussain After Ex-England Skipper Brought Up Time-Wasting Debate During ENG vs IND 4th Test

During the ongoing ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester, former cricketers Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik brought up the time-wasting debate that was the centre of conversation in the preceding Test at Lord’s. The match at Lord’s saw heated exchanges between both teams, with Shubman Gill’s antics against England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stealing the spotlight.
It so happened, that on Day 1 of the Manchester Test towards the end of day’s play, Ravindra Jadeja intimated the umpires regarding the playing conditions after it appeared dark with clouds hovering in the sky. To this, Nasser highlighted that Jadeja was trying to put a seed of doubt in the umpire’s minds in an attempt to call stumps early and avoid facing the new ball, which was going to be available in a few overs. The former England skipper then went onto address what transpired at Lord’s and related to Crawley-Gill incident.
Hussain added that it’s only fair for Jadeja, as it was for Crawley, to apply mind games and delay tactics and criticised Gill’s comments in the press conference regarding spirit of the game.
However, Dinesh Karthik was quick to correct Nasser and silenced him with his response, highlighting that Gill did not criticise Crawley’s tactics on the pitch but rather the delay of the English openers to come out to bat, ‘turning up 90 seconds late.’
“Yes, most of the teams, they use this [tactic]. Even if we were in a position, we would’ve also liked to play lesser overs, but there’s a manner to do it. And we felt, yes, if you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on and that is something that is fair. But to be able to come 90 seconds late on the crease is not something that I would think comes in the spirit of the game,” Gill had said.
Speaking about the ENG vs IND 4th Test, the visitors put up 264 for 4 at Stumps on Day 1 but faced a massive injury blow of Rishabh Pant.
India are already in a spot of bother with the series on the line and multiple injuries. And today, Rishabh Pant once again joined the list after suffering a nasty blow to his feet.
Pant had already injured his index finger in the first innings of the third Test at Lord’s which saw him relinquish his wicketkeeping duties to Dhruv Jurel for the remainder of the game. However, his injury today looked worse.
Pant had to be rushed to the hospital after being escorted out of the playing ground by an ambulance cabby. The dynamic left-hander had attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes but the ball made a faint contact with the toe end of the bat and bombed into his right foot. The foot looked terribly swollen and had blood coming out.
