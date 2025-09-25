Discarded India Batter Keeps Outside Chance for Test Comeback Alive With Brisk Hundred in County Championship

He last played a Test for India against Sri Lanka in March 2022.

India Test opener Mayank Agarwal smashed a scintillating hundred for Yorkshire on his first appearance at Headingley. His knock helped Yorkshire to avoid their race to County Championship elimination.

India Batter Mayank Agarwal Scores 175 For Yorkshire Ahead of West Indies Tests

In reply, Yorkshire lost opener Finlay Bean in the seventh over of the innings, with Raine providing an early blood. Coming out to bat at 3, Mayank took his time, got his eye in, showcasing a calculated approach in his foot movements, as he didn’t commit to the ball. He displayed impeccable discipline and temperament and forged a 127-run stand with Adam Lyth, both crossing the fifty-run mark. The Indian batter reached his maiden County Championship fifty with a lofted drive down the ground against Shafiquallah Gafari on the 81st ball of his innings.

The 34-year-old carried the momentum and continued to play his shots till he reached three figures. He brought up his century with a six off against the same bowler, Ghafari. The hundred marked his 19th first-class ton. Yorkshire further suffered a couple of blows in the back-to-back overs as they lost James Wharton (7) and Jonny Bairstow (golden duck). Despite wickets falling from the other end, the right-hand batter continued to anchor the innings, notching up 150 in the evening session and putting his side in a strong position.

Mayank Agarwal making his first Headingley appearance count 💙 pic.twitter.com/tBkxTvDavB — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 25, 2025

However, Karnataka fell short of his well-deserved double hundred by just 25 runs. He scored 175 off just 195 balls with 20 fours and five sixes. His runs came at an impressive strike rate of 89.7. His stay on the crease came to an end when the Afghan leggie forced him to play a false shot and give Graham Clark a simple catch.

ALSO READ

Mayank Agarwal’s Ton Raises Hopes of Division One Promotion for Yorkshire

Yorkshire are currently taking on Durham in the final round of the County Championship. Both clubs are seeking to secure Division One promotion next year. Yorkshire are currently a better placed side and a defeat here will put both teams in danger zone while a win would help them to remain in contention.

Durham posted 346 runs on the board in their first innings, with Ben Raine, batting at no. 8, smashed 101 runs off 105 balls after walking into the middle at 203/6. Apart from him, South African batter David Bendingham scored a dodgy 93 off 195 balls, while Will Rhodes also got a fifty. Jack White emerged as the most successful bowler for Yorkshire, picking up a five-for.

Mayank has played 21 Tests and five ODIs for India, with his last appearance coming in a Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in March 2022.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.