India Name Replacement For Injured Rishabh Pant For ENG vs IND Test Series

Day 1 of ENG vs IND 4th Test ended at 264/4 after India were put to bat first. At stumps, both teams looked good in equally dominant positions, suggesting the game is theirs to take. However, India have been hit by a massive blow and are in search of a quick fix. During the 68th over off Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant faced a nasty blow on his feet. He had to be escorted from the field on an ambulance. As per the latest update ahead of Day 2, Pant is ruled out of the series and compatriot Ishan Kishan may get a chance to revive his international career.
Rishabh Pant will need at least six weeks to recover from the toe fracture.
During the previous Test at Lord’s, Pant had injured his finger, making him available only as a batter. Dhruv Jurel was called in to take over wicketkeeping duties. While batting in the fourth innings, the southpaw was visibly in pain and often struggled to connect his shots to minimise the impact on his injured finger. However, the toe fracture has now ruled Pant out of the remainder of the series.
As per reports, Ishan Kishan may be called upon as a like-for-like replacement. The 27-year-old last played a Test in July 2023, which also happened to be his debut Test Series. He could manage only 78 runs in the three innings he batted in.
Lately, Kishan had been a part of the County Championship Division One for Nottinghamshire. In his two outings, he struck brilliant knocks of 77 and 87. This may have pushed the selectors to revive his central contract too. Pant’s injury seems to be a perfect entry point for Kishan, who could do well in the fifth and Final Test at The Oval.
More to follow…
