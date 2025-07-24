Double Blow For India! RCB & Gujarat Giants Stars Ruled Out of Australia Tour

The series will begin on August 7.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Shreyanka Patil and Gujarat Giants spinner Priya Mishra have been ruled out of India A women’s tour to Australia next month. Shreyanka was provisionally drafted into the squad, subject to fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). On Thursday, the board pushed her clearance. Priya, on the other hand, has been sidelined due to an unrevealed injury.

“Both players remain under the care of the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence and are currently undergoing their Return-to-Play protocols,” stated a BCCI release.

Replacements Announced for Shreyanka Patil and Priya Mishra

Dhara Gujjar and Prema Rawat have been included in the India A squad as replacements for Shreyanka and Priya, respectively. While Dhara will be a part of the ODIs and multi-day format, Prema will feature only in T20 cricket. Notably, both had been named in the selective squads earlier, but will now be extending their stay.

Yastika Bhatia has been named as the late addition to the ODI squad. Yastika’s late addition meant that the team management kept a close eye on the southpaw batter due to the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 within sight. Notably, the 24-year-old was also named in India’s three-match ODI series against England. While India sealed the series 2-1, Yastika didn’t feature in any match.

India A will square off against Australia in three T20s starting on August 7. All three games will be played in Mackay. The Radha Yadav-led side will also lock horns for three ODIs and a four-day match in Brisbane.

India A Women’s Updated Squad

India A Women T20 Squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, and Dhara Gujjar.

India A Women One-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat, and Yastika Bhatia.

India A Women Multi-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, and Prema Rawat.

