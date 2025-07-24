News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shreyanka Patil Priya Mishra India A Women's Australia tour
indian-cricket-team

Double Blow For India! RCB & Gujarat Giants Stars Ruled Out of Australia Tour

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 24, 2025
2 min read

The series will begin on August 7.

Shreyanka Patil Priya Mishra India A Women's Australia tour

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Shreyanka Patil and Gujarat Giants spinner Priya Mishra have been ruled out of India A women’s tour to Australia next month. Shreyanka was provisionally drafted into the squad, subject to fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). On Thursday, the board pushed her clearance. Priya, on the other hand, has been sidelined due to an unrevealed injury.

“Both players remain under the care of the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence and are currently undergoing their Return-to-Play protocols,” stated a BCCI release.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

188/2

Malaysia MAL

190/4

Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

141/10

Hong Kong HKG

193/4

Hong Kong beat Singapore by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

153/4

Marsta CC MAR

152/3

Jinnah CC Stockholm beat Marsta by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rising Phoenix RPH

134/6

Huddinge HDN

137/5

Huddinge beat Rising Phoenix by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

148/4

Jinnah CC JIHCC

149/3

Jinnah CC Won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rising Phoenix RPH

193/2

Marsta CC MAR

123/7

Rising Phoenix beat Marsta CC by 70 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

94/10

Rising Phoenix RPH

96/5

Rising Phoenix beat Jinnah CC by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

203/4

91 Yards Club 91YC

49/10

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 154 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Cameroon Women CW-W

177/5

Eswatini Women EWW-W

37/10

Cameroon Women beat Eswatini Women by 140 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

99/9

Botswana Women BOT-W

64/9

Rwanda Women beat Botswana Women by 35 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Mozambique Women MZW-W

101/7

Lesotho Women LSN-W

100/8

Mozambique Women beat Lesotho Women by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

101/4

Malawi Women MWW-W

100/6

Sierra Leone Women beat Malawi Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

65/7

Pakistan PAK

178/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

153/5

Yanam Royals YAR

152/10

Villianur Mohit Kings beat Yanam Royals by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

189/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

124/7

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

121/10

Amo Sharks beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Boost Defenders BDS

212/5

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

203/8

Boost Defenders beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 9 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
Durham Women DUR-W

257/10

Lancashire Women LAN-W

168/10

Durham Women beat Lancashire Women by 89 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

130/10

New Zealand NZ

190/6

New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 60 runs

Fixtures Standings

Replacements Announced for Shreyanka Patil and Priya Mishra

Dhara Gujjar and Prema Rawat have been included in the India A squad as replacements for Shreyanka and Priya, respectively. While Dhara will be a part of the ODIs and multi-day format, Prema will feature only in T20 cricket. Notably, both had been named in the selective squads earlier, but will now be extending their stay.

Yastika Bhatia has been named as the late addition to the ODI squad. Yastika’s late addition meant that the team management kept a close eye on the southpaw batter due to the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 within sight. Notably, the 24-year-old was also named in India’s three-match ODI series against England. While India sealed the series 2-1, Yastika didn’t feature in any match.

India A will square off against Australia in three T20s starting on August 7. All three games will be played in Mackay. The Radha Yadav-led side will also lock horns for three ODIs and a four-day match in Brisbane.

ALSO READ:

India A Women’s Updated Squad

India A Women T20 Squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, and Dhara Gujjar.

India A Women One-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat, and Yastika Bhatia.

India A Women Multi-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, and Prema Rawat.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Giants
India A Women
India Women
Priya Mishra
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shreyanka Patil
Yastika Bhatia
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

India Star’s Coach Tears Into Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir With ‘Career Will Be Over’ Warning for Preferring Youngster

India Star’s Childhood Coach Tears Into Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir With ‘Career Will Be Over’ Warning for Preferring Youngster

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Not Ravindra Jadeja, Former India Player Labels Another All-rounder As ‘Bits And Pieces’ Cricketer

He bowled just 16 overs across two innings in Leeds Test.
8:06 pm
Aditya Ighe
Who Is Narayan Jagadeesan, The Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant In India Test Squad For 5th Test vs England?

Who Is Narayan Jagadeesan, The Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant In India Test Squad For 5th Test vs England?

7:15 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

India, Pakistan Likely To Be in Same Group for Asia Cup 2025, Schedule and Venues To Be Decided in Coming Days: Report

There had been uncertainty surrounding the 2025 Asia Cup amid the India-Pakistan conflict.
6:09 pm
Vishnu PN
Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND Test

Former England Cricketer’s Prediction Comes True As Rishabh Pant Steps Out To Bat With Injured Foot In 4th Test In Manchester

The 27-year-old player was in sheer pain when an ambulance took him off the field.
7:31 pm
Ashish Satyam
Narayan Jagadeesan Former CSK Player Replacing Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND 5th Test The Oval

Former CSK Player Likely To Replace Rishabh Pant For ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval

He made 180 runs in TNPL 2025.
8:47 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.