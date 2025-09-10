Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament Final?

The Final will take place in Bengaluru.

The two most successful teams in the Duleep Trophy history, West Zone (19-time winners) and North Zone (18-time winners), are out of the title contention this year after suffering semi-final defeats against this year’s finalists, Central Zone and South Zone. Fans will find out the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final live streaming details here, starting on September 11 in Bengaluru.

South Zone have won the championship 14 times since the 1961/62 season. The side will miss two of their star batters, Narayan Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal, who were in brilliant form in the semi-final clash. The pair have been named in the India A squad for the home multi-day matches against Australia A. It will kick off on September 16, the day after the conclusion of the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final.

On the other hand, Rajat Patidar’s Central Zone have six titles to their name. This season, they also dominated the opponents with complete team performances against North-East Zone and West Zone. They would want to give a tough fight to Mohammed Azharuddeen and Co. in a bid to win another title.

Where to Watch Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can watch the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final live streaming on JioHotstar.

When Will The Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Start?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 Final will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Take Place?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 Final will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) ground in Bengaluru.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Squads

Central Zone: Rajat Patidar (C), Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Dhruv Jurel, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, and Khaleel Ahmed.

South Zone: Mohammed Azharuddeen (C), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar, Ankit Sharma, and Shaikh Rasheed.

