Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament?

The West Zone had claimed the maiden title of this prestigious tournament back in 1961.

The 62nd edition of the Duleep Trophy is all set to begin on August 28. The West Zone, led by former Indian all-rounder AG Kripal Singh, had claimed the maiden title of this prestigious tournament back in 1961. However, fans will find out the Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming details here.

Six teams will participate in this zonal First-Class tournament, which will be played in a knock-out format. The teams are — North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, Central Zone and the North-East Zone. Previously, the tournament was played with four teams, named India A, India B, India C and India D, in a round-robin format in 2024. India A, led by Mayank Agarwal, clinched the title in that edition after defeating Ruturaj Gaikwad’s India C by a huge 132 runs in the summit clash.

However, some star Indian Premier League (IPL) players, including Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Dhruv Jurel, will captain the North, South, East, West and Central zones, respectively, in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025.

Where to Watch Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming in India will be available on JioHotstar.

Where to Watch Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the Duleep Trophy 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Duleep Trophy 2025: When Will The Matches Start?

All five of the Duleep Trophy 2025 fixtures will commence at 9:30 AM IST.

Duleep Trophy 2025: Where Will The Matches Take Place?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 matches will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) grounds in Bengaluru.