ECB Analyst Extremely Impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Thinks He Might Surpass Sachin Tendulkar 
indian-cricket-team

ECB Analyst Extremely Impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Thinks He Might Surpass Sachin Tendulkar 

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 17, 2025
3 min read

The youngster made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals at the age of 14.

ECB Analyst Extremely Impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Thinks He Might Surpass Sachin Tendulkar 

What were you doing when you were 14? Surely not what Vaibhav Suryavanshi is doing. The youngster has already tonked a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and is shattering records at the Under-19 level – all at the age of 14! Vaibhav Suryavanshi came onto the scene in the recent IPL season. What followed was sheer destruction. The left-handed batter made his intentions pretty clear on the very first delivery he faced in the tournament, sending it over covers for a maximum. His power-hitting game is rapidly becoming the talk of the town. At this rate, the youngster might soon find himself donning the blue jersey. 

England Cricket Board Analyst Daniel Peacock has broken the ice about his observations of the young Turk. He said that Suryavanshi might be the best 14-year-old athlete any sport has ever seen. Peacock was present in Northamptonshire when Suryavanshi smashed 86 runs off just 31 deliveries, and said that it was very easy on the eye. He went on to mention that the BBC were there covering the game and Getty Images couldn’t stop taking pictures of the youngster. All of this is a rare sight in Youth matches. The English analyst mentioned that this type of buzz doesn’t come to anyone but global stars. Peacock concluded that Suryavanshi is a generational talent. 

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is probably the best 14-year-old in any sport that I have seen live. I was at Northamptonshire when he smashed 86 runs off just 31 balls, and I still cannot believe what I witnessed. It was not just cricket fans; the BBC was there covering him, and Getty Images were taking photos nonstop. You do not see that for youth matches. That kind of buzz is usually reserved for global stars”, said Peacock.

ALSO READ:

On Vaibhav Suryavanshi And His Shot Making

Peacock was notably impressed with Suryavanshi’s shot-making abilities. He went on to describe that each of the youngsters’ shots was dipped in pure class. The analyst also spoke about how controlled and flamboyant his skills were with the bat. Peacock recalled a shot that Suryavanshi hit over mid-wicket, which got the entire stadium on their feet. Even in the IPL, there were a lot of occasions on which the Rajasthan Royals youngster got praises from senior teammates and experts. Peacock said that the expectations around Suryavanshi are already at the level of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, two of the biggest names in Indian cricket. 

“The expectations around him are already at the level of Tendulkar or Kohli, maybe even beyond. Every shot was pure class, controlled, fearless, and powerful. There was one pull shot over midwicket that had the entire ground on its feet. This was not just a good innings; it felt like a moment. Everyone watching knew this kid was something else. A generational talent. Very, very special”, England’s analyst said.

Anyone who has seen the 14-year-old bat might know that he has a lot of time on his hands. His shots are very crafty, elegant, and do not look forced at all. Moreover, the positions he gets in are very pleasing and allow him to connect the ball cleanly. Peacock concluded by saying that Suryavanshi will go on to become a very special player, probably one of the best India has ever seen. 

India U-19
India U-19 Tour of England
Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

