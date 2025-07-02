News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth ODI Series in India?
indian-cricket-team

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth ODI Series in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 2, 2025
3 min read

This YODI series will be followed by a two-match Youth Test series.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth ODI Series in India?

The India under-19 squad, led by Ayush Mhatre, is currently playing a five-match Youth ODI series against the England under-19. Fans will find out the ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 live streaming details here.

They won the first 50-over clash comprehensively, by six wickets, to take an early lead in the series. Apart from Kanishk Chouhan’s three-wicket haul, youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi who made the headlines with his stunning debut outing in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, starred with a blistering 19-ball-48 at a strike rate of 252.63.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

163/8

Pamir Legends PAL

167/7

Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

148/6

Mahipar Stars MPS

144/10

Hindukush Strikers beat Mahipar Stars by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

244/10

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

142/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

127/5

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

149/3

Sofia Stars SOST

154/2

Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

120/7

Sofia Stars SOST

122/1

Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

119/2

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

83/3

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

109/1

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

116/2

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

31/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

170/6

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

96/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

In the second YODI, England managed a narrow escape as they won the match by one wicket with only three balls remaining. Suryavanshi once again put up a brilliant 45-run knock off 34 deliveries. The entire middle-order made crucial contributions including Kanishk’s 40-ball-45 and wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu’s 32, following his 45-run knock from the first fixture. England’s Alex French bagged a four-wicket haul, while Jack Home and Alex Green scalped three wickets each.

While defending the total of 290, Indian pacer R. S. Ambrish also struck with four crucial dismissals. But an excellent 131-run knock off 89 balls, from England under-19 skipper Thomas Rew, helped them to level the series. Mhatre and Co. would look to regain the lead and win the series before heading into the two-match Youth Test series, starting on July 12, in Beckenham.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Youth ODI Series Live Streaming in India?

The England under-19 vs India under-19 Youth ODI series will be streamed live in India on the Steelbacks TV YouTube channel and ECB app, website and YouTube channel.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Youth ODI Series Live Telecast in India?

This series will not be broadcast in India.

ALSO READ:

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Youth ODI Series: Schedule

  • 1st YODI: June 27, Hove
  • 2nd YODI: June 30, Northampton
  • 3rd YODI: July 2, Northampton
  • 4th YODI: July 5, Worcester
  • 5th YODI: July 7, Worcester

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Youth ODI Series: When will the matches take place?

The Youth ODI matches between England under-19 and India under-19 will start at 3:30 PM IST, 11:00 AM local time.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Youth ODI Series: Full Squad

England U-19: Thomas Rew (c), Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Ben Mayes, Joseph Moores, Isaac Mohammed, Ralphie Albert, Rocky Flintoff, James Minto, Alexander Wade, Sebastian Morgan, Alex Green, Jack Home, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (VC/WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG U19 vs IND U19
India U-19 Tour of England
India U19
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah Ravi Shastri Sunil Gavaskar ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Former India Legends Blast Indian Team Management For Jasprit Bumrah’s Absence In ENG vs IND 2nd Test

He bowled the most overs by an Indian pacer in the Headingley Test, 1.4 more than Prasidh Krishna.
6:31 pm
Aditya Ighe
Why is Jemimah Rodrigues the Best Choice at No.3 For India in the ODI World Cup 2025 & T20 World Cup 2026? 

Why is Jemimah Rodrigues the Best Choice at No.3 For India in the ODI World Cup 2025 & T20 World Cup 2026? 

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 63 in the second T20I against England at Bristol on July 1.
6:31 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sai Sudharsan Kuldeep Yadav Social media on Gautam Gambhir ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Gambhir Era Not Holding Back’ – Social Media Goes Berserk After Exclusion of Star Player In India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

As many as three changes are made for this Test.
5:51 pm
Ashish Satyam
Sai Sudharsan dropped ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Why Sai Sudharsan is Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

A total of three changes are made for this Test.
4:52 pm
Disha Asrani

Why is Kuldeep Yadav Not in India Playing XI for Second Test Against England?

Kuldeep Yadav was expected to feature for India in the second Test against England.
3:42 pm
Vishnu PN
Jasprit Bumrah is not playing the second Test against England at Edgbaston, for he has been rested as part of his workload management.

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not in India Playing XI for Eng vs Ind 2nd Test?

Akash Deep has come in place of Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI.
3:50 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.