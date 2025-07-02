ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth ODI Series in India?

This YODI series will be followed by a two-match Youth Test series.

The India under-19 squad, led by Ayush Mhatre, is currently playing a five-match Youth ODI series against the England under-19. Fans will find out the ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 live streaming details here.

They won the first 50-over clash comprehensively, by six wickets, to take an early lead in the series. Apart from Kanishk Chouhan’s three-wicket haul, youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi who made the headlines with his stunning debut outing in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, starred with a blistering 19-ball-48 at a strike rate of 252.63.

In the second YODI, England managed a narrow escape as they won the match by one wicket with only three balls remaining. Suryavanshi once again put up a brilliant 45-run knock off 34 deliveries. The entire middle-order made crucial contributions including Kanishk’s 40-ball-45 and wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu’s 32, following his 45-run knock from the first fixture. England’s Alex French bagged a four-wicket haul, while Jack Home and Alex Green scalped three wickets each.

While defending the total of 290, Indian pacer R. S. Ambrish also struck with four crucial dismissals. But an excellent 131-run knock off 89 balls, from England under-19 skipper Thomas Rew, helped them to level the series. Mhatre and Co. would look to regain the lead and win the series before heading into the two-match Youth Test series, starting on July 12, in Beckenham.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Youth ODI Series Live Streaming in India?

The England under-19 vs India under-19 Youth ODI series will be streamed live in India on the Steelbacks TV YouTube channel and ECB app, website and YouTube channel.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Youth ODI Series Live Telecast in India?

This series will not be broadcast in India.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Youth ODI Series: Schedule

1st YODI: June 27, Hove

June 27, Hove 2nd YODI: June 30, Northampton

June 30, Northampton 3rd YODI: July 2, Northampton

July 2, Northampton 4th YODI: July 5, Worcester

July 5, Worcester 5th YODI: July 7, Worcester

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Youth ODI Series: When will the matches take place?

The Youth ODI matches between England under-19 and India under-19 will start at 3:30 PM IST, 11:00 AM local time.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Youth ODI Series: Full Squad

England U-19: Thomas Rew (c), Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Ben Mayes, Joseph Moores, Isaac Mohammed, Ralphie Albert, Rocky Flintoff, James Minto, Alexander Wade, Sebastian Morgan, Alex Green, Jack Home, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (VC/WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.

