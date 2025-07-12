ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth Test Series?

The series will commence tomorrow.
After winning the five-match Youth ODI series 3-2, the India U19 team will now shift their focus to the upcoming two-match Youth Test series against England U19. The red-ball series will begin on July 12, followed by the second Test starting on July 20. Viewers can find all ENGU19 vs IND U19 live streaming details below
–
–
–
–
–
Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in red-hot form since his IPL debut earlier this year. The 14-year-old continued his prolific run in the Youth ODI series, finishing with 335 runs at an average of 71.00. His standout performance came in the fourth ODI at Worcester, where he smashed a brilliant 143.
India’s ODI series win was built on several strong individual displays. All-rounder R.S. Ambrish, batter Kanishk Chauhan, No.3 Vihaan Malhotra, and spinner Naman Pushpak were all instrumental with consistent performances throughout the series.
These two teams last met in a Youth Test series in 2017, adding further historical significance to the upcoming red-ball contests.
The INDU19 vs ENGU19 Youth Test series will be live streamed in India on the Sussex Cricket and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) YouTube channels.
There will be no TV broadcast of the series in India, so fans can only follow the matches online.
This series will not be broadcast in India.
|Platform
|Coverage
|ECB YouTube Channel
|Live streaming of both four-day Youth Tests
|Kent CCC YouTube Channel
|Specifically streaming the 1st Test live
|No TV broadcast
|Streaming is the only way to watch
The Youth Test matches between England under-19 and India under-19 will start at 3:30 PM IST, 11:00 AM local time.
England U19: Thomas Rew (C), Ralphie Albert, BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Isaac Mohammed, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan, Alexander Wade.
India U19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Anmoljeet Singh, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Vihaan Malhotra, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Pranav Ragavendra, Naman Pushpak, Rahul Kumar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhajit Guha.
