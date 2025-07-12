News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth Test Series in India?
indian-cricket-team

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth Test Series?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 12, 2025
3 min read

The series will commence tomorrow.

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth Test Series in India?

After winning the five-match Youth ODI series 3-2, the India U19 team will now shift their focus to the upcoming two-match Youth Test series against England U19. The red-ball series will begin on July 12, followed by the second Test starting on July 20. Viewers can find all ENGU19 vs IND U19 live streaming details below

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

162/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bangi
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

84/6

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

166/5

MI New York MINY

172/3

MI New York beat Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi ML

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Dream Run

Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in red-hot form since his IPL debut earlier this year. The 14-year-old continued his prolific run in the Youth ODI series, finishing with 335 runs at an average of 71.00. His standout performance came in the fourth ODI at Worcester, where he smashed a brilliant 143.

India U19: Other Key Performers

India’s ODI series win was built on several strong individual displays. All-rounder R.S. Ambrish, batter Kanishk Chauhan, No.3 Vihaan Malhotra, and spinner Naman Pushpak were all instrumental with consistent performances throughout the series.

These two teams last met in a Youth Test series in 2017, adding further historical significance to the upcoming red-ball contests.

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Youth ODI Series Live Streaming in India?

The INDU19 vs ENGU19 Youth Test series will be live streamed in India on the Sussex Cricket and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) YouTube channels.

There will be no TV broadcast of the series in India, so fans can only follow the matches online.

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Youth ODI Series Live Telecast in India?

This series will not be broadcast in India.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Streaming Summary

PlatformCoverage
ECB YouTube ChannelLive streaming of both four-day Youth Tests
Kent CCC YouTube ChannelSpecifically streaming the 1st Test live
No TV broadcastStreaming is the only way to watch

ALSO READ:

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Youth Test Series Fixtures

  • 1st Test
    📅 July 12–15, 2025
    📍 Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
    ⏰ Starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 UTC)

  • 2nd Test
    📅 July 20–23, 2025
    📍 County Ground, Chelmsford
    ⏰ Also begins at 3:30 PM IST

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Youth Test Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The Youth Test matches between England under-19 and India under-19 will start at 3:30 PM IST, 11:00 AM local time.

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Youth Test Series: Full Squad

England U19: Thomas Rew (C), Ralphie Albert, BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Isaac Mohammed, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan, Alexander Wade.

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Anmoljeet Singh, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Vihaan Malhotra, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Pranav Ragavendra, Naman Pushpak, Rahul Kumar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhajit Guha.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19
India U-19
India U-19 Tour of England
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

nitish reddy lied jasprit bumrah eng vs ind 3rd test lords

‘Nitish Reddy Lied…’ – Jasprit Bumrah Responds To India All-Rounder’s Comments On Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

8:14 am
CX Staff Writer

‘You Can’t Keep Asking For a Change…’ – Joe Root Takes a Brutal Dig at Shubman Gill After Day 2 Of the Lord’s Test

A ball change controversy has rocked the ongoing third England vs India Test.
12:41 am
Vishnu PN
'I Was Tired...' - Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About His Fifer After Finding a Place On the Honours Boards in Lord's Test 

‘I Was Tired…’ – Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About His Fifer After Finding a Place On the Honours Boards in Lord’s Test 

Jasprit Bumrah registered his maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's.
12:26 am
Amogh Bodas
Former Legend Wants India To Persist With THIS Player During ENG vs IND Test Series

Former Legend Wants India To Persist With THIS Player During ENG vs IND Test Series

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is levelled at 1-1.
7:58 pm
Amogh Bodas
'That Was Bizarre...' - Nasser Hussain Questions India's Decision to Opt For a Change in Dukes Ball During ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

‘That Was Bizarre…’ – Nasser Hussain Questions India’s Decision to Opt For a Change in Dukes Ball During ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

The Dukes ball was changed after just 63 deliveries, and then again after 48 deliveries in the same session.
8:50 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mohammed Siraj Signals '20' Towards Dressing Room After Picking Up Jamie Smith's Wicket During Lord's Test; Here's Why

Mohammed Siraj Signals ’20’ Towards Dressing Room After Picking Up Jamie Smith’s Wicket During Lord’s Test; Here’s Why

Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of Jamue Smith during the third England vs India Test.
7:01 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.