ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth Test Series?

The series will commence tomorrow.

After winning the five-match Youth ODI series 3-2, the India U19 team will now shift their focus to the upcoming two-match Youth Test series against England U19. The red-ball series will begin on July 12, followed by the second Test starting on July 20. Viewers can find all ENGU19 vs IND U19 live streaming details below

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Dream Run

Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in red-hot form since his IPL debut earlier this year. The 14-year-old continued his prolific run in the Youth ODI series, finishing with 335 runs at an average of 71.00. His standout performance came in the fourth ODI at Worcester, where he smashed a brilliant 143.

India U19: Other Key Performers

India’s ODI series win was built on several strong individual displays. All-rounder R.S. Ambrish, batter Kanishk Chauhan, No.3 Vihaan Malhotra, and spinner Naman Pushpak were all instrumental with consistent performances throughout the series.

These two teams last met in a Youth Test series in 2017, adding further historical significance to the upcoming red-ball contests.

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Youth ODI Series Live Streaming in India?

The INDU19 vs ENGU19 Youth Test series will be live streamed in India on the Sussex Cricket and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) YouTube channels.

There will be no TV broadcast of the series in India, so fans can only follow the matches online.

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Youth ODI Series Live Telecast in India?

This series will not be broadcast in India.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Streaming Summary

Platform Coverage ECB YouTube Channel Live streaming of both four-day Youth Tests Kent CCC YouTube Channel Specifically streaming the 1st Test live No TV broadcast Streaming is the only way to watch

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Youth Test Series Fixtures

1st Test

📅 July 12–15, 2025

📍 Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

⏰ Starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 UTC)

2nd Test

📅 July 20–23, 2025

📍 County Ground, Chelmsford

⏰ Also begins at 3:30 PM IST

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Youth Test Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The Youth Test matches between England under-19 and India under-19 will start at 3:30 PM IST, 11:00 AM local time.

ENG U19 vs IND U19 Youth Test Series: Full Squad

England U19: Thomas Rew (C), Ralphie Albert, BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Isaac Mohammed, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan, Alexander Wade.

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Anmoljeet Singh, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Vihaan Malhotra, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Pranav Ragavendra, Naman Pushpak, Rahul Kumar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhajit Guha.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.