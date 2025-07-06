ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Weather Update: Edgbaston Weather And Hourly Rain Forecast As India Look To Bowl England Out

India are in a dominant position heading into Day 5 of the ENG vs IND 2nd Test at Edgbaston, needing just seven wickets to level the series 1-1. But all eyes are now on the Edgbaston weather, with rain expected to be a major factor on the final day.

Shubman Gill’s double century in the first innings and another ton in the second powered India to a mammoth 608-run lead. England were reduced to 72/3 by stumps on Day 4. However, a delayed start due to Edgbaston rain forecast could allow the hosts to escape with a draw.

Edgbaston Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect ENG vs IND Day 5?

Multiple weather services have flagged rain in Edgbaston on Day 5, especially in the morning session.

BBC Weather : 46% chance of rain at 11 AM, improving gradually

: 46% chance of rain at 11 AM, improving gradually AccuWeather : Predicts more persistent rainfall throughout the day

: Predicts more persistent rainfall throughout the day Google Weather: “Light rain” with a 50% precipitation probability

Edgbaston Weather – July 6, 2025 Current: 16°C • Feels Like 16°C

Wind: NW 15 km/h • Humidity: 79%

Cloud Cover: 96% • Rain Amount: 0.01 mm Rain Risk High in Morning, Clear Afternoon Time Condition Temp Rain Wind 08:00 Showers 16° 64% W 10 km/h 09:00 Rain 16° 82% WNW 14 km/h 10:00 Showers 16° 49% NW 15 km/h 11:00 Cloudy 17° 14% NW 15 km/h 12:00 Cloudy 18° 12% NW 17 km/h 13:00 Cloudy 18° 10% NW 19 km/h 14:00 Cloudy 19° 3% NW 20 km/h 15:00 Partly Cloudy 19° 1% NW 19 km/h 16:00 Partly Cloudy 19° 1% NW 20 km/h 17:00 Cloudy 19° 0% NW 20 km/h 18:00 Cloudy 19° 0% NW 20 km/h 19:00 Mostly Cloudy 18° 1% NW 19 km/h

Edgbaston Hourly Rain Forecast Today (Local Time)

Time Rain Chance 6 AM 48% 7 AM 60% 8 AM 89% 9 AM 90% 10 AM 60% 11 AM 46% 12 PM 46% 1 PM 47% 2 PM 20% 3 PM 13% 4 PM 0% 5 PM 0%

If the forecast holds, play may only resume post-lunch, giving India around two sessions to take seven wickets.

ENG vs IND Weather Impact: Did India Declare Too Late?

Some critics argue that Shubman Gill’s late declaration could come back to haunt India. With rain threatening to wash out a significant chunk of Day 5, an earlier declaration might have allowed India more time to force a result.

That said, the cool, overcast conditions (below 20°C) are ideal for seam bowling — and Siraj, Bumrah, and Akash Deep will back themselves to exploit the swing-friendly weather.

Harry Brook Sledges Shubman Gill Amid Edgbaston Rain Threat on Day 5

As concerns over the Edgbaston weather loomed large heading into Day 5 of the ENG vs IND 2nd Test, England’s Harry Brook cheekily attempted to sway India’s captain Shubman Gill into an early declaration. Caught on the stump mic during Day 4, Brook was heard saying:

“450 declare? Shubman, it’s raining tomorrow. Half day. Afternoon, it’s raining. Bad luck for us. Take the draw.”

Despite the rain forecast for Day 5 at Edgbaston—including over 80% chance of rain in the morning—Gill remained unfazed and powered ahead, reaching his second century of the match just before tea. India eventually declared at 427/6 with a lead of 608, ignoring Brook’s suggestion to settle for a draw.

With overcast conditions and scattered showers predicted early in the day, Brook’s comment underscores the growing belief in the England camp that weather could be their best shot at escaping defeat. However, if rain clears as forecasted post-lunch, India’s bowlers will still have ample time and helpful conditions to chase the remaining seven wickets.

What Happens If Day 5 Is Washed Out?

England will retain a 1-0 lead in the series

India’s chances of levelling the series will be dashed

The focus will shift to the third Test with India needing two wins to take the series

FAQs: ENG vs IND Weather and Edgbaston Forecast

What is the weather forecast for Edgbaston on Day 5?

A mix of rain and cloudy skies, with a high chance of showers in the morning and clear conditions later.

Will rain delay the start of ENG vs IND Day 5?

Yes, a delayed start is likely due to over 80–90% rain chance between 8–10 AM.

What is the temperature at Edgbaston today?

It is expected to stay below 20°C, aiding swing bowling.

Can India still win the 2nd Test despite the rain?

Yes, if rain clears by lunch, India will have close to two full sessions to bowl England out.

Where can I check the Edgbaston hourly weather forecast?

Reliable sources include BBC Weather, AccuWeather, and Google Weather for real-time updates.

