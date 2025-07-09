News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 3rd Test?
indian-cricket-team

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 3rd Test?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 9, 2025
5 min read

The third Test will begin on July 10 at the Lord's Stadium.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 3rd Test?

After the initial two fixtures of India’s five-match tour of England, the Test series is now evenly poised with one all. Ben Stokes and Co. showed stunning courage to chase 364 in the final innings on their way to defeating India by five wickets in the series opener in Leeds. However, India also made a fierce comeback in the second match to level the series ahead of the Lord’s Test. Fans will find out the ENG vs IND live streaming details for the third Test here.

Live – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

7/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

74/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Bulgaria BUL

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Bulgaria BUL

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Serbia Women SBA-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Greece Women GRC-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Hasselt Titans HAST

Liege Stallions LEST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Guernsey GUE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Germany GER

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

101/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings

After five Test tons in the first fixture from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), India’s captain Shubman Gill (147), KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (134 and 118), the team still lost the match due to their overdependence on prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah and plenty of fielding errors. Bumrah’s fifer (83/5) in the first innings went in vain as Ben Duckett (62 and 149), Ollie Pope (106) and Harry Brook (99) starred with some extraordinary performances.

But Gill’s magnificent 269 and 161 laid a strong foundation for India to level the series in Birmingham. Some crucial contributions from veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (89 and 69), opener Jaiswal (87) and gloveman Pant (65) powered them to two massive totals of 587 and 427/6d. Moreover, a six-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj in the first innings and a combined 10 wickets of Akashdeep Singh secured a massive 336-run victory for India to claim their first-ever Test victory at the Edgbaston Stadium. Now the focus will shift to the third Test match, which will commence on July 10 at the Lord’s Stadium.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 3rd Test in India?

Fans in India can watch ENG vs IND live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).
The ENG vs IND live telecast for the second Test will be available on the Sony Sports Network across multiple channels:

  • Sony Sports 1 (English)
  • Sony Sports 5
  • Sony Sports 3 (Hindi)
  • Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu)

The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 3rd Test in UK?

In the UK, the IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, including Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Cricket HD. Live streaming will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Cricket fans in select territories can also watch the match for free on ICC.tv.

Check ENG vs IND Betting 3rd Test – Best Bets, Bookmakers, Bonus, Promo Code.

ENG vs IND 2025 Test Series Schedule

  • 1st Test: Leeds, June 20
  • 2nd Test: Birmingham, July 2
  • 3rd Test: London, July 10
  • 4th Test: Manchester, July 23
  • 5th Test: London, July 31

ENG vs IND Test Squads

England: Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson.

India: Shubman Gill (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ:

FAQs: IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

When will ENG vs IND 3rd Test match take place?

The third Test between England and India will kick off at the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time in the UK), following the toss at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live Streaming in India?

ENG vs IND live streaming for the third Test is available on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK and for free on ICC.tv in selected territories.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

The live telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 is available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) and DD Sports (Free Dish).

Is ENG vs IND live streaming available for free?

Yes, free live streaming is available on ICC.tv in selected territories. In India, streaming requires a JioHotstar subscription.

What time does ENG vs IND 3rd Test start in the UK?

The match starts at 11:00 AM local time in the UK.

Which Sony Sports channels will broadcast ENG vs IND 3rd Test in India?

Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu) will provide the live telecast.

How to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test live streaming on mobile?

Viewers can watch live streaming on the JioHotstar app (India) and the Sky Go app (UK).

Is there live commentary available for IND vs ENG 3rd Test?

Yes, live commentary is available on JioHotstarSony Sports Network, and Sky Sports.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 1 live streaming?

Fans can watch England vs India Day 1 live streaming on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK, and ICC.tv in selected countries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
ENG vs IND Live Streaming
England
England vs India
India
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Virat Kohli Test retirement

‘You Know It’s Time When….’ – Virat Kohli Reveals For The First Time Why He Retired From Test Cricket

The former India skipper concluded his Test career after playing 123 Tests, collecting 9,230 runs from 210 innings at an average of 46.85 and a strike rate of 55.58.
9:58 am
Ashish Satyam
India Retort To Ben Stokes Labelling Edgbaston Pitch As 'Sub-Continental', Takes Brutal Dig At England Bowlers

India Retort To Ben Stokes Labelling Edgbaston Pitch As ‘Sub-Continental’, Takes Brutal Dig At England Bowlers

10:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Absolute Mockery of Test Cricket…’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Thrashes England, Lauds India After Heroics At Edgbaston 

England will host India in the third Test of the series at Lord's starting July 10.
9:33 pm
Amogh Bodas
india test team akash deep eng vs ind 3rd test

Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts India Will Dominate ENG vs IND Tests And THIS Player Will Be The Reason For It

The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy 2025 is level on 1-1
7:53 pm
Samarnath Soory
london spirit the womens hundred 2026 deepti sharma

London Spirit’s Star Indian All-rounder Pulls Out Of The Hundred 2025 Due To Workload Management

London Spirit are the defending champions of the Women's Hundred 2025
6:21 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘Messed Up the XI’ – Gautam Gambhir’s Title-Winning KKR Teammate Opens Up on India Coach’s Team Selection in England

‘Messed Up the XI’ – Gautam Gambhir’s Title-Winning KKR Teammate Opens Up on Team Selection in England

6:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.