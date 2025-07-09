ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 3rd Test?

The third Test will begin on July 10 at the Lord's Stadium.

After the initial two fixtures of India’s five-match tour of England, the Test series is now evenly poised with one all. Ben Stokes and Co. showed stunning courage to chase 364 in the final innings on their way to defeating India by five wickets in the series opener in Leeds. However, India also made a fierce comeback in the second match to level the series ahead of the Lord’s Test. Fans will find out the ENG vs IND live streaming details for the third Test here.

After five Test tons in the first fixture from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), India’s captain Shubman Gill (147), KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (134 and 118), the team still lost the match due to their overdependence on prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah and plenty of fielding errors. Bumrah’s fifer (83/5) in the first innings went in vain as Ben Duckett (62 and 149), Ollie Pope (106) and Harry Brook (99) starred with some extraordinary performances.

But Gill’s magnificent 269 and 161 laid a strong foundation for India to level the series in Birmingham. Some crucial contributions from veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (89 and 69), opener Jaiswal (87) and gloveman Pant (65) powered them to two massive totals of 587 and 427/6d. Moreover, a six-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj in the first innings and a combined 10 wickets of Akashdeep Singh secured a massive 336-run victory for India to claim their first-ever Test victory at the Edgbaston Stadium. Now the focus will shift to the third Test match, which will commence on July 10 at the Lord’s Stadium.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 3rd Test in India?

Fans in India can watch ENG vs IND live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).

The ENG vs IND live telecast for the second Test will be available on the Sony Sports Network across multiple channels:

Sony Sports 1 (English)

Sony Sports 5

Sony Sports 3 (Hindi)

Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu)

The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 3rd Test in UK?

In the UK, the IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, including Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Cricket HD. Live streaming will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Cricket fans in select territories can also watch the match for free on ICC.tv.

Check ENG vs IND Betting 3rd Test – Best Bets, Bookmakers, Bonus, Promo Code.

ENG vs IND 2025 Test Series Schedule

1st Test: Leeds, June 20

Leeds, June 20 2nd Test: Birmingham, July 2

Birmingham, July 2 3rd Test: London, July 10

London, July 10 4th Test: Manchester, July 23

Manchester, July 23 5th Test: London, July 31

ENG vs IND Test Squads

England: Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson.

India: Shubman Gill (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

FAQs: IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

When will ENG vs IND 3rd Test match take place?

The third Test between England and India will kick off at the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time in the UK), following the toss at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live Streaming in India?

ENG vs IND live streaming for the third Test is available on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK and for free on ICC.tv in selected territories.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

The live telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 is available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) and DD Sports (Free Dish).

Is ENG vs IND live streaming available for free?

Yes, free live streaming is available on ICC.tv in selected territories. In India, streaming requires a JioHotstar subscription.

What time does ENG vs IND 3rd Test start in the UK?

The match starts at 11:00 AM local time in the UK.

Which Sony Sports channels will broadcast ENG vs IND 3rd Test in India?

Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu) will provide the live telecast.

How to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test live streaming on mobile?

Viewers can watch live streaming on the JioHotstar app (India) and the Sky Go app (UK).

Is there live commentary available for IND vs ENG 3rd Test?

Yes, live commentary is available on JioHotstar, Sony Sports Network, and Sky Sports.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 1 live streaming?

Fans can watch England vs India Day 1 live streaming on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK, and ICC.tv in selected countries.

