ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 4th Test?
indian-cricket-team

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 4th Test in Manchester?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 22, 2025
5 min read

The fixture will begin on July 23 at the Old Trafford Stadium.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 4th Test?

The five-match long Test series between England and India is heading towards its climax as the penultimate clash is set to commence on July 23. The hosts, England, are leading the series 2-1 while heading into the fourth match of the series, which is set to take place at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Fans will find out the ENG vs IND live streaming details for the fourth Test here.

Previously, India made a strong comeback to register a mammoth 336-run win over England in the second Test at Edgbaston to level the series 1-1 after their series-opener loss in Leeds. But they could not carry on the winning momentum in the third red-ball fixture at the iconic Lord’s Stadium. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah followed his Headingley fifer with another five-wicket haul at Lord’s after skipping the second match to manage his workload.

But India failed to take a lead after restricting England to 387, despite opener KL Rahul’s 100 in the first innings. However, a combined bowling performance from the team, spearheaded by Washington Sundar’s four-wicket haul, helped to bundle out the hosts for 192 in the second innings. Eventually, a collapse in the Indian batting lineup and an unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj for the final wicket sealed the series lead for England as a fighting 61*-run knock of Ravindra Jadeja went in vain.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 4th Test in India?

Fans in India can watch ENG vs IND live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).
The ENG vs IND live telecast for the fourth Test will be available on the Sony Sports Network across multiple channels:

  • Sony Sports 1 (English)
  • Sony Sports 5
  • Sony Sports 3 (Hindi)
  • Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu)

The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch 4th Test in UK?

In the UK, the IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, including Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Cricket HD. Live streaming will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Cricket fans in select territories can also watch the match for free on ICC.tv.

IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Schedule

  • 1st Test: Leeds, June 20
  • 2nd Test: Birmingham, July 2
  • 3rd Test: London, July 10
  • 4th Test: Manchester, July 23
  • 5th Test: London, July 31

ENG vs IND Test Squads

England: Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson.

India: Shubman Gill (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ:

FAQs: IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

When will ENG vs IND 4th Test match take place?

The fourth Test between England and India will kick off at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time in the UK), following the toss at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Streaming in India?

ENG vs IND live streaming for the fourth Test is available on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK and for free on ICC.tv in selected territories.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 4th Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

The live telecast of India vs England 4th Test 2025 is available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) and DD Sports (Free Dish).

Is IND vs ENG live streaming available for free?

Yes, free live streaming is available on ICC.tv in selected territories. In India, streaming requires a JioHotstar subscription.

What time does IND vs ENG 4th Test start in the UK?

The match starts at 11:00 AM local time in the UK.

Which Sony Sports channels will broadcast ENG vs IND 4th Test in India?

Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu) will provide the live telecast.

How to watch ENG vs IND 4th Test live streaming on mobile?

Viewers can watch live streaming on the JioHotstar app (India) and the Sky Go app (UK).

Is there live commentary available for IND vs ENG 4th Test?

Yes, live commentary is available on JioHotstarSony Sports Network, and Sky Sports.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 live streaming?

Fans can watch England vs India Day 1 live streaming on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK, and ICC.tv in selected countries.

